32nd Annual Giant BBQ Battle Showcases Premier BBQ Contests and Competitions
Visitors can enjoy free product & food samples from over 100 brands in multiple pavilions, including the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, the Giant World of Flavors, Alliance Smoke Show, and more, and try micro-brews and wines in the Giant Corks to Caps
With competitors from across the country ready to showcase their culinary skills, this year's event promises to be the ultimate showdown of barbecue prowess.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitement is building as the 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (Giant BBQ Battle), one of the largest weekend festivities in the DMV, prepares to host an array of thrilling contests in the nation’s capital. With competitors from across the country ready to showcase their culinary skills, this year's event promises to be the ultimate showdown of barbecue prowess.
Taking place on June 22nd and 23rd, 2024, along Pennsylvania Avenue NW, the Giant BBQ Battle will once again transform Washington, D.C. into a hub of sizzling competition and mouth watering flavors. As barbecue enthusiasts and foodies flock to the nation's capital, they can look forward to witnessing epic battles and sampling delectable creations from some of the finest pitmasters around.
For the chance to win over $45,000 in cash and prizes, and to be named the Giant BBQ Champion, top pitmasters will compete in a series of exciting BBQ contests such as:
Roseda Best Beef Contest,
Impossible Foods BBQ Championship,
National Turkey Federation Turkey Smoke Contest,
Bachan's Chef's Choice BBQ Contest,
Perdue Sizzlin’ Chicken Contest,
Smithfield BBQ Rib Championship,
The National Pork BBQ Championship,
USO Military Chef Cook off sponsored by the National Pork Board,
Mumbo Sauce Contest,
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, and
Pepsi Future Chef Recipe Contest.
“We're incredibly excited about the BBQ contests this year,” said Felis Andrade, Director of External Communications and Community Relations at Giant Food. “From the Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned competition to the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, and the USO Military Chef Cook Off, there's something for every BBQ enthusiast. The level of talent and creativity showcased by our competitors is truly outstanding, making this event a must-visit for BBQ lovers.”
The Giant BBQ Battle will take place on Saturday, June 22 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday, June 23 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on historic Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Street NW, Washington, DC. The full schedule of events and link to purchase tickets can be found at BBQDC.com.
About the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle:
The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, now in its 32nd year, is America’s premier Food and Music Festival. The Giant BBQ Battle has celebrated food, music, and community in our nation’s capital each summer since 1993, raising millions of dollars for DC community organizations and charities.
About Giant:
Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.
