Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,556 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will host Nordic foreign ministers’ meeting

SWEDEN, June 18 - On 19–20 June, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will host a meeting of the Nordic foreign ministers in Stockholm. The meeting will take place within the framework of Sweden’s Presidency of the N5 – Nordic cooperation on foreign and security policy.

Topping the agenda are current security issues, including Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the upcoming NATO summit in Washington DC and the situation in Israel and Palestine. 

On the second day of the meeting, HRH Crown Princess Victoria will attend parts of the programme. 

During the morning, there will be a photo opportunity when the foreign ministers and HRH The Crown Princess visit Artipelag. 

Time: Thursday at 10.20
Venue: Artipelag, Gustavsberg 

Members of the media who wish to be present at the photo opportunity must apply for media accreditation by Wednesday 19 June at 10.00 via email to Nina Kefi (see press contact below).

Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach your press credentials. Journalists who are not Swedish citizens need to provide their date of birth and passport number.

The meeting place for accredited journalists is in front of the main entrance at Artipelag. The number of places is limited and we may only accept a certain number of media representatives. 

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will host Nordic foreign ministers’ meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more