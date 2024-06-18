Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will host Nordic foreign ministers’ meeting

SWEDEN, June 18 - On 19–20 June, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will host a meeting of the Nordic foreign ministers in Stockholm. The meeting will take place within the framework of Sweden’s Presidency of the N5 – Nordic cooperation on foreign and security policy.

Topping the agenda are current security issues, including Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the upcoming NATO summit in Washington DC and the situation in Israel and Palestine.

On the second day of the meeting, HRH Crown Princess Victoria will attend parts of the programme.

During the morning, there will be a photo opportunity when the foreign ministers and HRH The Crown Princess visit Artipelag.

Time: Thursday at 10.20

Venue: Artipelag, Gustavsberg

Members of the media who wish to be present at the photo opportunity must apply for media accreditation by Wednesday 19 June at 10.00 via email to Nina Kefi (see press contact below).

Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach your press credentials. Journalists who are not Swedish citizens need to provide their date of birth and passport number.

The meeting place for accredited journalists is in front of the main entrance at Artipelag. The number of places is limited and we may only accept a certain number of media representatives.