Mother Goose Health Platform Shown to Reduce Preterm Births
By 55.4% versus the national average for platform participants
By removing barriers to care and support, we are optimizing the health and outcomes for both mothers and their children.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother Goose Health, the first fully integrated maternity care platform that unifies the maternity care ecosystem, today announced results that show their cutting-edge technology has significantly reduced preterm birth rates among their patients in comparison to treatment as usual.
By unifying communication and care, the platform aligns incentives to deliver value-based care to obstetrics through evidence-based clinical models. The resulting rapid clinical interventions show a reduction in preterm births for participants by 55.4% versus the national average. The results are based on 345 deliveries with just over half of the users residing in high or medium high risk zip codes according to CDC's Social Vulnerability Index (SVI).[K. Levey, S. Jones. 2023. Preterm Birth Rates in a Unified Maternity Care Ecosystem. Internal Report: Mother Goose Health, Inc.]
Preterm birth rates in the U.S. continue to rise despite efforts by both public and private entities. According to the CDC, just 57.11% of babies were born full term in 2022 compared to 60.76% in 2014, representing a consistent year-over-year decline. During the same period, preterm births (babies born less than 37 weeks into pregnancy) and early births (babies born at 37 to 38 weeks of pregnancy) increased by 12% and 20%, respectively.
Today, the U.S. has the highest preterm birth rate among all wealthy nations; 10.4% of all births. While much of the focus has been on black pregnancies, the issue similarly impacts all races and ethnicities. Between 2014 to 2022, preterm birth rates rose 11% for black mothers, 11% for white mothers, and 13% for hispanic mothers.
One of the best ways to prevent preterm births is by leveraging predictive risk modeling to identify high-risk pregnancies early, enabling providers to address issues proactively, the model used by Mother Goose Health. In a recent case-control study the preterm birth rate among mothers utilizing Mother Goose Health’s unified maternity care platform was 4.68% compared to a rate of 8.76% for those not using the platform, with a total reduction of 55.4% in preterm birth rates across all races and ethnicities.
The Mother Goose Health platform acts as a central hub for maternity care, bringing together patients, maternity services, related providers, and health plans to proactively identify pregnancy-related risks, engage and facilitate appropriate care and execute personalized provider-led plans.
Kenneth Levey, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, Mother Goose Health said: “Within our platform, we have created an ecosystem of maternity care that facilitates patients’ access to all essential maternal health needs and services and monitors changing risk to facilitate early interventions thus decreasing the likelihood of adverse outcomes. By removing barriers to care and support, we are optimizing the health and outcomes for both mothers and their children.”
About Mother Goose Health
Mother Goose Health is the first fully integrated maternity care platform that unifies the maternity care ecosystem to better support patients and providers. The platform uses data analytics and predictive risk modeling to identify pregnancy risks early, unify communication and care, and facilitate clinical interventions faster to reduce the likelihood of preterm birth, NICU stays and other complications. It includes a patient-facing mobile app and a network of maternity care coordinators working in a proprietary clinical software application that seamlessly integrates with the electronic health record. For more information visit: www.mothergoosehealth.com.
