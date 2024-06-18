ROTEC Technology Selected for Power Plant Upgrade at Arlington Valley
Flow Reversal Reverse Osmosis (FR-RO) retrofit to improve recovery rates and scaling resistance
We are proud to support the power generation sector as they work toward a clean energy future.”FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY , USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROTEC USA, a business unit of the Water From Innovation (WFI) Group, today announced that Capital Power has selected its proprietary Flow Reversal Reverse Osmosis (FR-RO) technology to upgrade the existing water treatment system at Capital Power’s Arlington Valley power generation facility. Chosen for its enhanced scaling resistance, the ROTEC FR-RO technology will improve the plant’s water recovery rate and reduce the load on evaporation ponds while simultaneously reducing overall operating costs.
The project includes the installation of two FR-RO units, each capable of treating up to 350 gallons per minute of softened water from cooling tower blowdown to help ensure the continued delivery of 600 megawatts of power from the facility.
“The demand for innovative solutions that enhance efficiency while reducing environmental impacts is at an all-time high across nearly every industrial sector,” said Bruce Alderman, CEO of ROTEC USA. “Our high-recovery FR-RO technology supports the optimization and delivery of efficient, sustainable power from facilities like Arlington Valley. We are proud to support the power generation sector as they work toward a clean energy future.”
The installation process for the FR-RO upgrade is expected to be completed in March 2025.
About ROTEC
ROTEC is a business unit of the Water From Innovation (WFI) Group, which was founded in Israel in 2009 with the vision of addressing water challenges and creating new value from water, enhancing sustainability and improving public health worldwide. Its proprietary Flow Reversal Reverse Osmosis (FR-RO) technology creates a new standard for water treatment by maximizing recovery and reuse while enhancing performance and cost savings. The FR-RO technology was recognized with distinction as a Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year in the Global Water Awards in 2022 and is helping Santa Monica achieve its water self-sufficiency goals outlined in its One Water vision, aimed at reducing reliance on outside water supplies and overcome water scarcity.
About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer committed to net zero by 2045, with approximately 9,300 MW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America. The company prioritizes delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on today, building clean power systems needed for tomorrow, and creating balanced solutions for the future. Learn more: www.capitalpower.com
