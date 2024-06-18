Labor Day Food Festival Set to Delight Atlanta Residents
Blacks In Technology is closing out the summer with the Atlanta Street Food Festival & Bazaar at Westside Park
This event is not just a celebration of Atlanta's culinary and artisanal talents but also a vibrant showcase of our community’s spirit and creativity.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blacks In Technology Foundation is excited to celebrate the flavors, sights, and sounds of Atlanta at the Atlanta Street Food Festival, taking place on Labor Day at Westside Park. This highly anticipated event promises to be a day full of delicious food, unique shops, and family-friendly fun, making it the perfect way to enjoy the holiday with loved ones.
— Meloni Boatswain, President Blacks In Technology Atlanta
The festival will feature an impressive lineup of food vendors, local artisans, and entertainment. Admission is free, inviting everyone in the community to join in the festivities.
Savor the Flavors of Atlanta
Food lovers will be thrilled by the diverse culinary offerings available throughout the day. With a curated selection of Atlanta's top chefs, food trucks, and local eateries, attendees can indulge in everything from classic Southern barbecue and gourmet burgers to vegan specialties and international cuisines. This is a unique opportunity to taste signature dishes and discover new favorites from the heart of Atlanta's vibrant food scene.
Shop Local, Support Artisans
The bazaar will feature a wide variety of handmade crafts, artisanal products, and unique goods from talented local vendors. From handcrafted jewelry and fashionable apparel to specialty items, there’s something for everyone. This is the perfect chance to support local businesses and take home a piece of Atlanta's creative community.
Family-Friendly Fun and Entertainment
The Atlanta Street Food Festival & Bazaar is designed with families in mind. The event will include a dedicated children's zone filled with games, STEM activities, and entertainment to keep children engaged and happy. Our DJs will provide the perfect soundtrack for a day of celebration and community.
"Atlanta influences everything, and I'm so proud to call it my home," says Meloni Boatswain, President of the Atlanta Chapter of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. "I’m particularly thrilled that this year’s festival is taking place right in my backyard—the historic Westside, which is undoubtedly the best side! This event is not just a celebration of Atlanta's culinary and artisanal talents but also a vibrant showcase of our community’s spirit and creativity. I am excited to see our community come together — we have so much to celebrate!"
“The food festival is the kickoff to a week of activities in association with the annual Blacks In Technology conference, BITCON 2024, Sept. 4-6.” says Dennis Schultz, Executive Director for the Blacks In Technology Foundation. “In addition to the conference, other planned activities include a benefit concert, and black tie gala. We’re excited to make Atlanta home.”
Event Details
Date: Labor Day 2024, September 2
Location: Westside Park, Atlanta, GA
Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Admission: Free
For more information about the Atlanta Street Food Festival & Bazaar or to register as a vendor, please visit our website https://atlstreetfood.com. For media and other inquiries, please contact Dennis Schultz at 908-938-1319 or dennis@blacksintechnology.org.
Come for the food, stay for the fun, and leave with unforgettable memories. We look forward to seeing you there!
About the Blacks In Technology Foundation
Blacks In Technology Foundation (BIT) is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to increase the representation of people of African descent in the technology industry. BIT levels the playing field through training, education, networking, and mentorship with the support of allies, partners, sponsors, and over 35,000 global members and volunteers. Visit https://blacksintechnology.org for additional information.
Dennis Schultz
Blacks In Technology Foundation
+1 9089381319
email us here