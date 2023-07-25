BITCON 2023 Sets Sights on the Music City
The Blacks In Technology Conference Lands in Nashville, TN Sept. 5 – 7, 2023
With BIT's reach and community that they have developed and our technology, I look forward to seeing the impact we can have together.”CLEVES, OH, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blacks In Technology, LLC and the Blacks In Technology Foundation (BIT) hosts the 5th annual conference for Black IT professionals, entrepreneurs, gamers, afro-futurists, and technology enthusiasts. Over 1,000 are anticipated at the JW Marriott Nashville the week of Labor Day 2023.
Primary sponsors include Microsoft, Disney, Google, Northwestern Mutual, Juniper Networks, MetLife, Asurion, Intuit, Block (CashApp), GoodRx, Taco Bell, Universal Music Group, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and The Hartford among others. As always, BITCON will feature world-class speakers and technology subject matter experts of all specializations. Attendees will network among technology leaders and IT professionals from the world’s largest brands, promising new startups, and tech influencers.
The focus of this year’s conference will be technical workshops and training sessions from beginner to expert level. Topics and tracks include Artificial Intelligence with a focus on generative AI, cybersecurity, software engineering, extended reality (XR), gaming & e-sports, cloud & DevOps, data science, government policy, career development, entrepreneurship, and personal storytelling.
“Though there has been progress in recent years with respect to organization’s approach to and focus on diversity equity and inclusion, the disparity for Black tech workers is still very acute,” says Dennis Schultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. “By spotlighting Black IT professionals and entrepreneurs, we make STEM tangible and relatable for those looking to build wealth through technology.”
According to Blacks In Technology Founder Greg Greenlee, “BITCON has and will always be about providing a platform and voice to our community of Black people in tech, not just here in the United States, but globally. It's a statement to our community that we not only belong in this space but that we also thrive in this space and are leaders and experts in this space.”
“Attracting, developing and retaining the best people is something we think about and prioritize every day,” said The Hartford’s Chief Information Officer, Deepa Soni.“ Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than buzzwords to us. We know that companies with a range of voices and perspectives are better able to innovate, take risks, solve problems creatively, and achieve better business outcomes.”
"I have always appreciated what the Blacks In Technology organization does. Their mission and ours align so well to ensure everyone around the planet can achieve more through technology that it was just a natural fit that we partner together on their conference,” says Scott Prather, VP & COO Microsoft Azure Americas. “With BIT's reach and community that they have developed and our technology, I look forward to seeing the impact we can have together."
About the Blacks In Technology Foundation
The 501(c)3 Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation’s mission is to “stomp the divide” with respect to Black tech workers and to fundamentally influence and effect change on an industry that has historically not sought parity with respect to Black workers. BIT levels the playing field through training, education, networking, and mentorship with the support of allies, partners, sponsors, and over 27,000 global members and volunteers. Visit www.blacksintechnology.org for additional information.
