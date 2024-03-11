BITCON 2024 Heads to Atlanta
The Blacks In Technology Conference Slated for Atlanta, GA Sept. 4 – 6, 2024
This event is not only a testament to Atlanta's vibrant tech ecosystem, but also a significant step towards fostering diversity and inclusion within the industry.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blacks In Technology, LLC and the Blacks In Technology Foundation (BIT) make Atlanta, GA the home for the 6th annual Blacks In Technology conference (BITCON) for Black IT professionals, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts. The Blacks In Technology community will host their largest conference to date with thousands of attendees anticipated the week of Labor Day 2024.
The conference dates are September 4-6, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis Atlanta, however there will be events and activations the entire week, starting with a community cookout to raise awareness regarding the importance of technology and tech related professions in the Black community, on-site, tech focused, corporate visits to companies like Intuit, Microsoft, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a fundraising concert, a black-tie gala at the Porsche Experience Center, and more.
BITCON is renowned for featuring world-class speakers and technology subject matter experts in all specializations. Attendees network among tech industry leaders and IT professionals from the world’s largest brands and promising new startups.
BITCON 2024 will focus heavily on career development and talent acquisition through curated corporate networking events, hands-on workshops, and soft-skills training sessions. Technical topics and tracks include Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, software engineering, extended reality (XR), gaming & e-sports, transportation, cloud & DevOps, FinTech, MedTech, and data science among others. Non-technical topics will include government policy, entrepreneurship, and professional storytelling.
"Since 2018, BITCON has remained consistent to the goal of increasing Black representation in tech," says Dennis Schultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. "By my count there were over a dozen hires at BITCON 2023 and I’m excited to see how many new careers will be birthed during BITCON 2024."
"As we gear up for BITCON 2024 in Atlanta, my enthusiasm is rooted deeply in a commitment to serve our community by increasing access, opportunity, and education in emerging technology for Black people," says Meloni Boatswain, BIT Atlanta Chapter President. "Historically, our contributions and potential have been overlooked in the narratives that have propelled Atlanta to its status as the tech hub of the south. We are not just participating in the conversation; we are leading it, bridging gaps, and crafting a new narrative where the Black community is integral to the technology landscape. Our efforts today are paving the way for a future where inclusion and diversity are not aspirations, but realities."
"As Senior Technology Advisor for the Office of the Mayor in the City of Atlanta, I am thrilled to announce that Atlanta will be hosting the Blacks In Technology conference." According to Donald Beamer, Senior Technology Advisor for the Office of the Mayor, City of Atlanta, "this event is not only a testament to Atlanta's vibrant tech ecosystem, but also a significant step towards fostering diversity and inclusion within the industry. We look forward to welcoming tech enthusiasts, innovators, and leaders from across the nation to our city, as we collectively strive to empower and elevate Black voices in technology. Together, we will continue to drive meaningful change and create opportunities for all."
For additional details and information on media coverage, attending, sponsoring, or speaking at BITCON 2024, please visit bitcon.blacksintechnology.net.
About the Blacks In Technology Foundation
The 501(c)3 Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation’s mission is to “stomp the divide” with respect to Black tech workers and to fundamentally influence and effect change on an industry that has historically not sought parity with respect to Black workers. BIT levels the playing field through training, education, networking, and mentorship with the support of allies, partners, sponsors, and over 32,000 registered global members and volunteers. Visit blacksintechnology.org for additional information.
