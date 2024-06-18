IAMTech Announces James Holt as Commercial Director
Strengthening the Team: James Holt Joins IAMTech's Leadership.YARM, CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAMTech (Industrial Asset Management Technology Ltd) has announced the key appointment of James Holt as their new Commercial Director, effective May 2024. With an illustrious career spanning over 15 years in the industrial sector, James Holt brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving performance and operational excellence.
James joins IAMTech from Altrad UK, Ireland & Nordics, where he served as Head of Performance for over five years. During his tenure, he was instrumental in optimising operational efficiencies and spearheading initiatives that enhanced overall performance. Prior to his role at Altrad, James held significant leadership positions, including General Manager at Cape plc, where he successfully led multiple large-scale projects, demonstrating his strong leadership and strategic planning capabilities.
This strategic hire comes as IAMTech enters a period of rapid growth, with key appointments like James Holt facilitating this expansion. With their software already being utilised in 30 countries worldwide, IAMTech is poised to further enhance its global market presence, leveraging the expertise and vision of its newly strengthened leadership team.
At IAMTech, James will be responsible for overseeing commercial strategies and driving global growth. His extensive background and deep understanding of the industrial sector make him a valuable addition to the leadership team.
Commenting on his new role, James Holt said, “I am thrilled to join IAMTech and contribute to the company’s ongoing success and growth. IAMTech’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my professional values, and I look forward to working with the team to achieve our ambitious goals.”
IAMTech MD Ross Coulman expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, “We are excited to welcome James Holt to our team. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our services and expand our global market reach. We are confident that James will play a crucial role in driving our commercial success.”
IAMTech is a leading provider of industrial software solutions. With James Holt on board, IAMTech is poised to further strengthen its position as a global industry leader.
