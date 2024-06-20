Skillable and Layer8 Training launch self-paced Citrix labs for global hands-on training

Citrix self-paced online labs

The Citrix self-paced online labs perfectly complement Pluralsight Citrix content with hands-on practice in non-production environments.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on labs that build and validate skills, and IT training organization Layer8 Training have launched Citrix self-paced online labs that complement the knowledge-based Citrix learning content offered by Pluralsight. The self-paced online labs provide a safe, non-production environment for individuals to practice their Citrix theory in activities that mimic real-world tasks and responsibilities. This ensures knowledge is correctly applied on the job, reducing the risk of incorrect configuration or task failure and instilling confidence in a learner’s new Citrix skills.

The self-paced Citrix labs are available to purchase at a dedicated online store, with prices starting from $60 USD per person. Options include:

1. Citrix Administrator Academy: These labs are designed for Citrix administrators and serve as an introduction to Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Citrix DaaS.

2. NetScaler Administrator Academy: These labs are designed for new NetScaler administrators and serve as an introduction to NetScaler Administration and Gateway.

Each lab module comes with integrated step-by-step instructions that enable individuals to correctly complete a task within the non-production Citrix environment. Real-time feedback helps learners understand what they’ve completed well and areas of improvement. Lab assessments provide validation that an individual is ready to work on Citrix Virtual Apps, desktop and DaaS in the real world. Hosted in localized datacenters and available on-demand, the labs make Citrix hands-on learning globally accessible.

Todd Hurst, CEO of Layer8 Training, said, “The self-paced Citrix labs bring hands-on learning to individuals, at a competitive price point, to provide a full feature learning experience that complements Pluralsight learning content. After watching a video and completing a knowledge-based course, it makes sense to practice your learning first in a safe environment that doesn’t risk business continuity or operations. That’s exactly what the Citrix labs offer, with tasks that mimic real-world business challenges, so learners are fully prepared for using Citrix on the job.”

Mark Mangelson, Chief Revenue Officer at Skillable, said, “When preparing for a business-critical role using tools like Citrix, you need to be fully confident that you can apply skills in the moment of need, under pressure. The hands-on Citrix lab environments provided via Layer8 Training offer the practice and challenges needed to move learners into true skill mastery and confidence so they are prepared for whatever task or problem comes their way.”

The Citrix and other lab libraries will continue to grow as Layer8 Training and Skillable create more content supporting the Pluralsight catalog.

See and purchase all of the Citrix self-paced labs here.

About Skillable

Skillable is the trusted pioneer and innovator in hands-on learning and skill validation. In job and organization-tailored scenarios, people develop and validate their skills through live learning experiences that accelerate job readiness and produce performance-based skill data and intelligence. Since 2004, more than 400 global customers have created and launched 35 million labs, using Skillable to practice and validate their skills. To learn more, visit www.skillable.com

About Layer8

Layer 8 Training is a leading provider of authorized training for cloud, SaaS, security, and storage platforms. Layer 8 has expanded their course offerings over the last 15 years to include Citrix, Check Point, Veeam, Nutanix, and Salesforce training. Layer 8 has received multiple awards and recognition for its sterling reputation as an authorized training provider. To learn more, visit www.layer8training.com

About Citrix

Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, provides a secure app and desktop delivery platform that companies of all sizes can use to enable secure flexible work. With Citrix, employees can work where and how they prefer, and IT can be confident their information and devices remain safe. To learn more about Citrix solutions and the value they can provide visit www.citrix.com/content/citrix/