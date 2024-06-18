Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,531 in the last 365 days.

State’s organized retail crime takedown results in 525% increase in recovering stolen goods

Compared to last year, these increased efforts equal to more than half of all the stolen goods the taskforce recovered in 2023.

Since the inception of this task force in 2019, the CHP has been involved in more than 2,600 investigations, leading to the arrest of over 2,700 suspects and the recovery of over 827,000 stolen goods valued at $43.8 million.

“Through increased enforcement efforts and strategic partnerships, our dedicated investigators continue to achieve remarkable success in combating organized retail crime in California,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The significant increase in arrests and recovery of stolen merchandise underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our communities and supporting businesses.”

How we got here

California has committed $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

In addition, the CHP works with partners in San Francisco, Oakland, and Bakersfield to bring down crime and ensure public safety. Recent data released by the Oakland Police Department that reports a 33% drop in crime compared to the same time last year. Nearly all types of crime are down in Oakland, including burglary, robbery, car theft, larceny, arson, homicide, and assault. In San Francisco, violent crime and property crime are significantly down year-over-year.

You just read:

State’s organized retail crime takedown results in 525% increase in recovering stolen goods

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more