California exceeds 4 million MyShake app downloads, urges Californians to take preparedness steps

The California Earthquake Early Warning System combines the MyShake smartphone application with traditional alert and warning delivery methods such as Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). Now, with the integration of early warning technology within the most popular smartphone devices, the system can deliver alerts to most Californians.

Since its inception, MyShake has delivered more than 5 million alerts for nearly 170 earthquakes.

The MyShake app is free, easy to use, and available in six languages (English, Spanish, Chinese (Traditional), Tagalog, Korean, and Vietnamese). It can be downloaded on iOS, Android, and Chromebooks. The app contains earthquake and tsunami preparedness information not found in other alerting platforms and includes the secure Homebase feature which allows users to set a default location where they can receive earthquake early warning alerts even if location services are temporarily down or turned off.

Californians are also encouraged to pair earthquake early warning with the Cal OES Earthquake Readiness Guide. This recently released comprehensive guide offers clear, easy-to-follow earthquake safety tips, explains essential preparedness steps, and how Californians can take protective actions before, during, and after an earthquake. Download the guide here today to ensure you and your loved ones are prepared.

To learn more about earthquake preparedness and download the MyShake earthquake early warning application, visit: www.earthquake.ca.gov.