California, federal government, Yuba Water Agency partner up in historic project to reopen North Yuba River to native fish

The agreement between the state, local, and federal agencies, known as the Yuba River Resilience Initiative (Initiative), was first announced as a framework agreement in May 2023. California is investing $30 million into the initiative, which will help facilitate the construction of the fishway and the water diversion, as well as the ongoing reintroduction program. This investment is part of an initial funding plan that includes $60 million between the partners.

“When state, local, and federal partners come together to support native fish and watersheds, we see powerful results,” said CDFW Director Charlton ‘Chuck’ Bonham. “Together, these actions will help us fight challenges to fish health and repopulation in the Yuba River through creative, science-based solutions. This initiative will also lead to better water supply reliability, as we modernize an old water diversion in a collaborative, comprehensive approach between water users and fisheries agencies. I’m grateful to NOAA and Yuba Water for their dedication to restoring this watershed and helping native fish populations thrive.”