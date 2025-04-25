Governor Newsom announces appointments 4.24.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Leia Bailey, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation. Bailey has been Deputy Director of Communications and Outreach at the California Department of Pesticide Regulation since 2021. Bailey was the Associate Executive Director at the California Craft Brewers Association from 2016 to 2021. She was a Public Relations Account Manager at Perry Communications Group from 2014 to 2016. Bailey was a Public Relations Manager at Appency: Mobile Application Marketing from 2012 to 2014. She was an Account Coordinator at McGrath Power Public Relations and Communications in 2012. Bailey earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Journalism from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and compensation is $193,008. Bailey is a Democrat.



Miranda Flores, of Folsom, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the Governor’s Office of Land Use, Climate, and Innovation. Flores has been Deputy Secretary of Legislation at the California Natural Resources Agency since 2020. She held multiple roles in the Office of State Assemblymember Bill Quirk in the California State Assembly from 2012 and 2017, including Legislative Director, Interim Chief of Staff, Legislative Aide, and Executive Assistant. Flores was Executive Assistant in the Office of State Senate President pro Tempore Darrell Steinberg in the California State Senate from 2010 to 2012. She was Office Manager and Scheduler in the Office of State Senator Jenny Oropeza in the California State Senate from 2008 to 2010. Flores was Lead Capitol Secretary Technician for the California State Senate Sergeant-at-Arms from 2003 to 2008. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $190,536. Flores is a Democrat.

Crystal Young, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Communications at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Young has been Director of Communications to the First Partner in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2022. She was a Press Secretary in the Office of the California Attorney General from 2020 to 2022. Young was the Communications Coordinator for Teamsters Local 856 from 2017 to 2020. She was a Staff Writer at the United Domestic Workers of America from 2015 to 2017. Young was a Program Manager at the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor from 2011 to 2015. She was an Eligibility Specialist at the State of Michigan Department of Human Services in 2011. Young was an Investigative Assistant at the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights from 2008 to 2009. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Social Justice from Loyola University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Adrian College. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $155,004. Young is a Democrat.

Kevin Matulich, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Clean Economy and Infrastructure at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Matulich has been a Deputy Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2023. He held multiple positions at the California Employment Development Department from 2014 to 2023, including Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs, Assistant Director, Assistant Director of Policy and External Affairs, and Special Assistant to the Director. Matulich earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $181,416. Matulich is a Democrat.

Brianna Nicole Mallari, of West Sacramento, has been appointed Special Assistant to the Secretary at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Mallari has been an Office Technician at the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency since 2024. She was a Women’s Basketball Coach and Director of Scheduling at Del Oro High School from 2021 to 2025. Mallari was a Human Resources Administrator at Advanced Integrated Pest Management from 2022 to 2024. She was a Personal Assistant at Hilay.Co from 2020 to 2022. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $70,692. Mallari is a Democrat.

Patricia Lock Dawson, of Riverside, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Lock Dawson has been Mayor of the City of Riverside since 2020. She was a Trustee of the Board of Education at the Riverside Unified School District from 2011 to 2020. Lock Dawson was the President and Owner at PLD Consulting Governmental Affairs from 2001 to 2020. She was a Wildlife Biologist at the Bureau of Land Management from 1994 to 1998. Lock Dawson earned a Master of Business Administration from Claremont Graduate University, a Master of Science degree in Forestry from the University of Washington, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology (Ecology) from the University of California, Riverside. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Lock Dawson is registered without party preference.