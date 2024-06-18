TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine Awarded Best Ambulatory Surgery Center by U.S. News
U.S. News honors Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio for superior patient care and procedure outcomes.SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine proudly announces that its Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio has been named the Best Ambulatory Surgery Center by U.S. News.
The high-performing rating awarded to TSAOG's ASC is based on a comprehensive evaluation of various factors, including the number of procedures performed, length of stay, complications, unplanned ER visits, patient outcomes, and hospital admissions. This recognition highlights the center's dedication to excellence in orthopedic surgery and patient care.
TSAOG performs a wide range of surgeries and procedures, including treatments for hand and wrist fractures, back pain injections, knee arthroscopy, foot fractures, shoulder arthroscopy, and more. The center's ability to provide specialized care across these areas contributes significantly to its outstanding performance rating.
The ASC is designed to meet patient's needs in a one-stop setting, providing licensed and certified staff specializing in orthopedic care. The center's facilities combine the latest in advanced equipment and technology with a friendly and supportive atmosphere, ensuring patients receive the best possible care. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, TSAOG's ASC is committed to maintaining the highest standards of medical practice.
Key features of the Orthopaedic Surgery Center include outpatient surgical care and six state-of-the-art operating rooms. These rooms are equipped with high-definition scopes and cameras, allowing surgeons to view digitally enhanced images for precise repairs of damaged structures. Additionally, the center offers streaming capabilities for distance learning among medical professionals and advanced imaging services, including MRI, CT, and X-ray.
TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine remains dedicated to its mission of providing comprehensive and high-quality patient care, continually striving for excellence in all aspects of its surgical services.
About the Company:
John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout the San Antonio and South Texas areas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice also offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.
