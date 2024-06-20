DeVOTE passed Government Blockchain Association's Blockchain Maturity Model assessment for international elections
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeVOTE has passed Government Blockchain Association's Blockchain Maturity Model assessment for an international elections Standard.
"DeVOTE has met our standard for assessment established with the Blockchain Maturity Model of the Government Blockchain Association Election Supplement, said GBA Executive Director Gerard Dache. "Blockchain provides an immutable chain of custody for information provided on the Internet and all electronic data transfers. The prime goal of our Election supplement for the BMM is to guarantee transparency and accuracy of elections and to ensure that all candidates recognize election results so they will respect the will of the voters to accept the results of all elections."
"With more than half of the community of nations holding elections over the next year including the United States. The assessment standard provide by GBA's Blockchain Maturity Model Election Supplement is critical to guarantee transparency of all elections for governments and the private sector," said Dache.
“We are very happy to have passed the first independent experts assessment of our mobile solution providing cryptographically protected, indisputable and anonymous voting on a massive scale," said DeVOTE CEO Eugene Morozov. "The result is expected to substantially increase trust and adoption of our pioneering technology anywhere in the world where elections results are disputed, which seems to be everywhere at this time.”
About DeVote
DeVOTE is a Delaware Company founded n June 2022. DeVote provides a voting solution that allows anyone to be an election administrator by downloading the application, establishing the election contest, voter list, questions, and candidates. The solution allows the election administrator to start and end the voting. When the voting has ended the application tallies and reports the results. The DeVOTE application is built on a blockchain using smart contracts and is fully on-chain. All voting activity happens either on the voter’s mobile device or on a blockchain. There is no central authority that can access a central repository and alter the results at scale. The DeVOTE solution uses Zero-Knowledge Proof to ensure the privacy of voters and the elections.
DeVOTE can be reached at www.devoteusa.com or contact DeVOTE CEO Eugene Morozov, me@devoteusa.com
About GBA
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is a non-profit organization helping the public and private sectors to connect, communicate and collaborate. For more information go to www.gbaglobal.org.
For further information about GBA contact Bob Miko, bmiko@pacificdialogue.com, 203 378 2803
To join GBA or learn about GBA's Blockchain Maturity Model go to gbaglobal.org
