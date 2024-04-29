Media Alert Invitation to Cover-- GBA Unveils Pioneering Model Law for Cryptocurrency & Digital Assets
Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Unveils Pioneering Model Law for Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets
In a landmark move, the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) today announced publication of its legal model for Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets. This initiative represents a critical advance for a harmonized global framework for digital currencies.
The proposed model sets the stage for discussion at GBA's upcoming Future of Money, Governance, & The Law Conference, May 2-3, 2024 in Washington at 1777 F St NW.
“Over 150 nations around the world do not have a Cryptocurrency or Digital Asset law on their books,” said GBA Executive Director Gerard Daché. “There are several national and international organizations publishing glossaries and taxonomies, the GBA has reviewed and studied these proposals and drafted language for governments to download, review, introduce to regulators and legislatures, debate, and potentially approve. With this starting point, eventually we will establish regional and international norms for a stable digital asset and cryptocurrency environment.”
“GBA’s draft law covers a wide range of key issues such as consumer protection, anti-money laundering measures, tax implications, an investor rights,” said GBA Legal Working Group Chair Jacqueline Cooper. “It offers a foundation for global economic participants to engage with digital asset reliably and legally. Recognizing the rapid advancement and adoption of cryptocurrency, the GBA's model law strives to innovation while ensuring a consistent approach to regulation that protects consumers, encourage technological advancement, and integrates with existing financial systems.”
GBA invites global leaders, policymakers, and the public to engage with this proposal. Constructive input and collaborative discourse are
crucial as GBA seeks to refine and enact a regulatory framework that will shape the future of blockchain governance worldwide. To join the conversation and provide feedback in person attend the Future of Money, Governance, & The Law conference, May 2-3, 2024 at 1777 F St NW, Washington, DC.
Registration information can be found at https://gbaglobal.org/fomgl.
GBA, the premier organization of public and private sector blockchain professionals, has members from over 500 government offices
worldwide. GBA is committed to developing and maintaining blockchain standards, conducting assessments of blockchain solutions, and providing education to industry leaders in the public and private sectors. GBA Co-Leads the Dynamic Coalition on Blockchain Assurance & Standardization, within the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (UN-IGF).
GBA's Future of Money Governance and Law conference is a two-day Washington crash course to educate policymakers on how blockchain i impacting & disrupting current systems of finance and currency. Full access to the draft legislation is at GBA's Model Law for Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets.
