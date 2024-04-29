Government Blockchain Association (GBA) "Future of Money Governance and Law Conference", May 2-3, in Washington, DC
Government Blockchain Association Annual Achievement Awards annual "Future of Money Governance and Law Conference", May 2-3, in Washington, DC.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio, CIO of the UN Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) will deliver the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Annual Achievement Awards at the annual "Future of Money Governance and Law Conference", May 2-3, in Washington, DC.
"We are honored to have the renowned Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio, known for his pioneering blockchain technology work, delivering the GBA's Annual Achievement Awards at the 2024 Future of Money Governance and Law," said Executive Director Gerard. “He designed a groundbreaking blockchain-based identity management solution for the UN Joint Staff Pension Fund, earning him and the UN Team the prestigious UN Secretary General’s Award for Innovation and Sustainability. In 2023, UNJSPF was also honored with the GBA’s Annual Achievement Award for Social Impact". Dino Co-Leads - with the President of GBA - the Dynamic Coalition on Blockchain Assurance and Standardization, within the UN Internet Governance Forum.
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is the premier organization of public and private sector blockchain professionals, with members from over 500 government offices worldwide.
GBA is committed to developing and maintaining blockchain standards, conducting assessments of blockchain solutions, and providing education to industry leaders in both the public and private sectors. GBA also Co-Leads and hosts the Dynamic Coalition on Blockchain Assurance & Standardization, within the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (UN-IGF).
The Annual Achievement Awards (AAAs), inaugurated in 2020 at the United States Congressional Auditorium, recognize outstanding contributions to the field of blockchain technology. Awards are presented in four individual categories: Innovation, Leadership, Social Impact, and Courage, along with one award for organizational excellence. Past award recipients included Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, Bill Rockwood from the US House of Representatives, and industry maverick Jon Trask of Dimitra. Last year, the inaugural organizational excellence award was presented to UNJSPF, with the Assistant Secretary-General and Chief Executive Rosemarie McClean and Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio accepting the award on behalf of the organization.
The GBA’s Future of Money Governance and Law is a two-day Washington DC crash course to educate policymakers on how blockchain is impacting & disrupting current systems of finance and currency.
For more information about the GBA’s next in person event visit https://gbaglobal.org/fomgl.
Information & Registration for Working Press and Analysts For contact Bob Miko, Event Producer, GBA, bmiko@pacificdialogue.com 203 378 2803
Disclaimer: Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio will deliver the GBA Awards in his personal capacity.
