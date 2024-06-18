Drummond Certifies 15 AS2 B2B Solutions in the Second Quarter of 2024
Leading Global Organizations Participate in Security and Interoperability Test EventDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group, LLC, a trusted interoperability, security testing and certification leader in the health IT and e-commerce sectors, today announced the completion of the first AS2 Interoperability Certification test event (AS2-2Q24) for the year 2024. AS2 enables business-to-business (B2B) gateways to connect, deliver, and reply securely and reliably using the widely adopted AS2 data communication protocol. Thirteen (13) leading global AS2 software vendors submitted their latest versions of their AS2 products for automated and full-matrix interoperability group testing, facilitated by Drummond’s proprietary InSituTM full-matrix interoperability test management system. Participating companies included Amazon Web Services, Axway, Boomi LP, CData Software, Cleo, DXC Technology Corporation, GS1 GDSN Inc., Redwood Software, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Salsify, /n software and OpenText. As shown on our AS2 certified product list, a total of fifteen (15) new AS2 software versions from these vendors are now Drummond Certified.
“Drummond’s AS2-2Q24 test event saw a broader support and adoption of the Advanced and Authenticate AS2 Transport Profiles. We also expect more participant adoption of AS2 Restart and AS2 Reliability in future test events. To learn more, please refer to the AS2 2Q24 Final Report.” - said Aaron Gomez, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader.
The Advanced Transport AS2 testing profile requires participants to test using SSL for all message exchanges, SHA-2 digitally signed, and AES encrypted AS2 payloads. This is becoming the standard if not the mandate in production AS2 message exchanges and provides the most secure payload transmission.
The Authenticate Transport profile is like the Advanced Transport profile testing requirements (i.e., SHA-2 digitally signed, and AES encrypted payloads) but also adds Basic Authentication testing requirements for establishing additional trust and tighter security.
The AS2-2Q24 Test Event Final Report can be viewed at Drummond Certified Products (AS2, AS4, ebXML): https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products/b2b-interoperability/
The second AS2 test event of the year, AS2-4Q24, will tentatively commence on August 19, 2024. AS2 software vendors that are interested in participating in AS2-4Q, or updating to the Advanced, Authenticate, AS2 Restart or Reliability profiles are encouraged to register now on our website: https://www.drummondgroup.com/services/b2b-interoperability-testing-certifications/b2b-registration/
About Drummond Group LLC
For over 22 years, Drummond Group, LLC (www.drummondgroup.com) has helped organizations in health IT and commerce understand and adopt interoperability and security standards and meet the related compliance requirements they need to operate their business and strengthen market confidence in their solutions.
Drummond offers expert, comprehensive and impartial testing, and certification services. We also provide compliance, security, risk assessment and advisory services supporting a broad range of standards including FHIR, HIPAA, PCI, DEA-EPCS, DEA-CSOS, GS1 GDSN or EPCIS and more.
