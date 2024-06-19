AMS Inform Achieves Prestigious PBSA General Accreditation for Exemplary Background Screening Services
AMS Inform Achieves Prestigious PBSA General Accreditation for Exemplary Background Screening Services
We are honoured to receive the PBSA General Accreditation. This achievement is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing top-tier background screening solutions.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS Inform is proud to announce that it has achieved the esteemed Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA®) General Background Screening accreditation, affirming its commitment to excellence and compliance in background screening services. This accreditation, awarded by the PBSA Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC), underscores AMS Inform’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in the industry.
The General Background Screening accreditation program is the first expansion program beyond the existing U.S. Employment Screening accreditation program. It is meant to meet the needs of those PBSA members who deliver screening services outside the U.S.
The General program is based on the Fair Information Privacy Principles (FIPPs), the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) Privacy Principles, and APEC Privacy Framework, which endorsed the Cross- Border Privacy Rules (CPBR) System. Together, these approaches embody the requirements for organizations to demonstrate compliance with internationally recognized data privacy standards, and it is upon these same principles many country- specific privacy programs were based. If an organization is compliant with GDPR, for example, it should be able to meet the requirements of the General Background Screening accreditation program.
AMS Inform’s PBSA General Accreditation signifies its adherence to these stringent standards, ensuring clients receive reliable and trustworthy background screening services.
“We are honoured to receive the PBSA General Accreditation,” said Sachin Aggarwal, Director – Global Services of AMS Inform. “This achievement is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing top-tier background screening solutions. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering services that meet the highest standards of integrity and compliance.”
To attain PBSA General accreditation, AMS Inform underwent a comprehensive evaluation process, including an in-depth audit of its policies and procedures in areas such as: information security, legal and compliance, client education, researcher and data standards, verification services standards, and business practices. This rigorous process ensures that accredited organizations not only comply with industry regulations but also demonstrate ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and excellence.
AMS Inform’s accreditation places it among an elite group of background screening organizations across the globe, recognized for their dedication to quality and professional standards. The PBSA General accreditation serves as a national seal of achievement, symbolizing AMS Inform’s role as a trusted partner in the background screening industry.
**About AMSInform®**
AMS Inform is a leading provider of background screening services, offering comprehensive solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With a focus on accuracy, compliance, and customer service, AMS Inform has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. AMS Inform provides it’s global background screening services from 160+ countries with local teams in 20 countries. AMS Inform is ISO 27001:2022 and SOC2 Type 2 certified company. AMS Inform is also NASSCOM member and NSR – National Skills Registry – NASSCOM empanelled EBC. ( empanelled Background Check company)
For more information, visit [www.amsinform.com](http://www.amsinform.com).
**About PBSA**
Founded in 2003, the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) represents the interests of over 900 member companies worldwide that offer tenant, employment, and background screening services. PBSA provides relevant programs and training to empower members, ensuring they maintain excellence in the background screening industry. For more information, visit [www.thepbsa.org](http://www.thepbsa.org).
