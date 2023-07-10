AMS INFORM, India's Largest Global Background Screening Company, Celebrates Annual Employee Awards Day in Grand Style
AMS INFORM, India's leading global background screening company, celebrated its Employee Recognition Awards Day with enthusiasm, honoring outstanding employees.DELHI, INDIA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS INFORM, the foremost global background screening company in India, proudly hosted its highly anticipated annual Employee Recognition Awards Day on July 8th, 2023. This momentous event exemplified the company's leadership in the background screening and verification industry, while recognizing and commending the exceptional contributions of its workforce. AMS INFORM ensured an extravagant celebration, drawing esteemed attendees, including former employees, family members, and partners.
Renowned social media and public speaking coach, Divas Gupta, delivered an inspiring keynote speech on the paramount importance of public speaking in the background screening and verification industry. His captivating address left the audience motivated to enhance their communication skills, a critical aspect of conducting thorough background checks and verifications.
The AMS INFORM Employee Recognition Awards Day has become a prestigious tradition, honoring employees who consistently exceed expectations and drive the company's success in the background screening and verification industry. This annual event serves as a platform to express gratitude for their unwavering commitment and exceptional dedication in providing reliable and accurate background information.
Santosh Kumar, CEO of AMS INFORM, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the employees and their outstanding achievements in the background screening and verification industry. He emphasized their pivotal role in propelling the company forward and recognized their invaluable contributions to its remarkable growth and success.
Former employees, family members, and partners joined the celebration, underscoring the strong bonds within the AMS INFORM family and highlighting the collaborative spirit that defines the company's work culture in the background screening and verification industry.
The meticulously organized Employee Recognition Awards Day at AMS INFORM, led by HR Team, was thoughtfully designed to create an unforgettable experience for all attendees, reinforcing AMS INFORM's commitment to excellence in the background screening and verification industry.
AMS INFORM remains steadfast in fostering a work environment that recognizes and appreciates the accomplishments of its employees, setting the benchmark in the background screening and verification industry. By celebrating their hard work and dedication, the company aims to inspire and motivate its workforce to continue delivering exceptional results and maintaining the highest standards of background screening and verification.
About AMS INFORM:
AMS INFORM, the unrivaled leader in the background screening and verification industry in India, provides comprehensive and reliable screening solutions to organizations across diverse sectors. With an unwavering commitment to delivering accurate background information, AMS INFORM assists clients in making informed decisions during the hiring process, ensuring safety and security in the workplace. Renowned for its excellence and professionalism, the company is the trusted partner for background screening and verification services in India and beyond.
