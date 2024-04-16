FACTUM Revolutionizes Employment Verification in India with Instant, Automated Solution
FACTUM a groundbreaking employment verification solution, is set to transform the landscape of hiring processes in India with its innovative, automated platform
FACTUM is revolutionizing the way employment verification is done in India. With our instant solution, businesses can streamline their hiring processes & make informed decision quickly and efficiently”DELHI, INDIA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- –FACTUM, a groundbreaking employment verification solution, is set to transform the landscape of hiring processes in India with its innovative, automated platform. By offering instant verification of employment history, FACTUM aims to streamline the hiring process for businesses and lenders across the country.
— SACHIN AGGARWAL
Employment verification has long been a cumbersome and time-consuming aspect of the hiring process. However, with launch of FACTUM from AMS Inform, a leading global background screening company in India, changes the game by automating the entire process, eliminating the need for manual background checks and endless paperwork. With FACTUM, businesses can now verify a candidate's employment history in a fraction of the time it traditionally takes, saving valuable time and resources.
Key Features of FACTUM:
1. Instant Verification: FACTUM provides instant verification of employment history using Aadhaar, PAN, or UAN numbers, ensuring real-time results without the wait.
2. Comprehensive Insights: Access over 23 million records and growing, providing detailed insights into an applicant's work history for informed decision-making.
3. Cost-Effective Solution: Enjoy considerable cost savings compared to traditional methods, with a one-time affordable price and the option of a monthly subscription for unlimited updates and reverifications.
4. User-Friendly Platform: FACTUM offers a user-friendly platform with intuitive tools for sending verification requests via email, SMS, or WhatsApp, as well as seamless API integration for easy scalability.
Why Choose FACTUM?
FACTUM not only saves businesses time and money but also minimizes the risk of hiring discrepancies or fraudulent information. With its efficient and reliable employment verification process, FACTUM empowers businesses of all sizes to hire faster and expand effortlessly.
As per Sachin Aggarwal, Director Global Operations, "FACTUM is revolutionizing the way employment verification is done in India. With our instant, automated solution, businesses can streamline their hiring processes and make informed decisions quickly and efficiently."
About AMS Inform:
AMS Inform is a global background screening company with services in 160+ countries and with local processing teams in 20 countries. AMS Inform is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certified and NASSCOM and NSR empaneled company. AMS Inform has launched multiple digital only PATENT PENDING products such as CourtCheck, Checkmyaddress TrakmyAsset and now FACTUM. With its instant, automated platform, FACTUM aims to simplify the hiring process for businesses and lenders, providing comprehensive insights and cost-effective solutions.
SACHIN AGGARWAL
AMS INFORM
+91 120 601 5500
sachin@amsinform.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube