Concierge Auctions Breaks Record; Achieves Over List Price for Costa Rica’s ‘Casa Amarilla’ in Just 34 Days

‘Casa Amarilla’ is pending sale as the highest in the firm’s history in Costa Rica in cooperation with 2 Costa Rica Real Estate, with an impressive nine bidders

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Concierge Auctions announced that ‘Casa Amarilla’, a peaceful, expertly constructed oasis within Costa Rica’s prestigious Ayachuco Estates, is pending sale for $2,386,250 at auction after just 34 days of auction marketing in partnership with Matt Hogan of 2 Costa Rica Real Estate.

The sale of ‘Casa Amarilla’ showcased remarkable interest and competitive bidding, attracting nine bidders from Canada and five U.S. states, including Colorado, California, New York, Indiana, and Florida, ultimately achieving above list price and breaking an auction record as the highest sale in Costa Rica in the history of the firm. Notably, the property also saw an 151% increase in the average starting bid.

“I am thankful to the entire Concierge Auctions team for the superb job they have done in selling my home in Dominical, Costa Rica. From initial discussions, through auction launch to auction conclusion, Concierge Auctions has been professional and supportive with consistent excellent follow-through. I strongly believe that the Concierge approach and process is the only way to sell a property in the Costa Rica market,” stated the seller, Ted Tambke.

Designed with an indoor-outdoor flow, ‘Casa Amarilla’ creates an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. Featuring unparalleled craftsmanship, the home is characterized by its Mediterranean-style, vaulted tropical wood ceilings, and over 18,400± square feet of living space on 2± acres of estate. Eight guest rooms, a separate caretaker casita, infinity-edge pool, meticulously manicured gardens, and panoramic views enhance the property's serene and picturesque ambiance.

"’Casa Amarilla’ is now our highest sale at auction in Costa Rica to date – a testament to its unique charm and the continued allure of Costa Rica as a luxury tropical destination," said Danny Prell, Vice President of Business Development for Concierge Auctions. "Through our collaboration with 2 Costa Rica Real Estate, the property elicited exceptional interest and ultimately sold for above list price.”

“As we continue to bring properties in Costa Rica to the market, we’re elated to have reached this milestone. Especially for high-end properties, our platform is keen at matching global buyers with the world’s finest properties in as little as 60 days,” added Tina Wallace, Director of Business Development for Concierge Auctions.”

As the world’s best luxury real estate marketplace, Concierge Auctions is no stranger to representing exceptional properties. It currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate called “The One,” which sold for $141 million in 2022.

"The client and I are thrilled about the outcome for the auction of ‘Casa Amarilla’, which speaks to the enduring appeal of Costa Rica as a luxury living destination - even more so within premier communities like Ayachuco Estates,” said Hogan. “I am delighted to have worked with the team at Concierge Auctions to have found its new owner. Especially for clients of luxury real estate who are looking for a time-certain sale, I highly recommend their platform as a solution. I look forward to collaborating together on future sales in Costa Rica.”

Images of the property can be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is currently accepting consignments for upcoming live auctions in Hong Kong, Dubai, and New York.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

