Mother-Daughter Duo Introduces Sustainable, Vegan Fashion with New Ethical Line
New fashion line focuses on eco-friendly, vegan materials and ethical practices, redefining luxury in the fashion industry.
Casa Lily represents our dream of creating beautiful, ethical fashion that respects both people and the planet.”DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneering new fashion line has been launched by a visionary mother-daughter team, Idania Miranda and Cynthia Lau, focusing on sustainable and vegan materials. Their brand aims to set a new standard in the fashion industry by combining luxury with environmental responsibility.
— Cynthia Lau, Co-Founder of Casa Lily
Casa Lily is a testament to the duo’s dedication and belief in a future where fashion and ethics coexist harmoniously. Idania Miranda brings extensive business experience, while Cynthia Lau’s passion for fashion and design fuels the brand’s creative spark. Each piece in the collection reflects quality, innovation, and responsibility, from material selection to production processes.
A Mission of Conscious Fashion
From its inception, Casa Lily has committed to redefining luxury through a conscious lens. Every piece in the collection results from a meticulous design and manufacturing process that prioritizes high-quality vegan materials, ethical sourcing, and sustainable practices. Produced in Portugal, Casa Lily’s creations embody the founders’ passion for offering fashion alternatives that are beautiful on the outside and ethically solid on the inside.
Forging a Path Together
The story behind Casa Lily is enriched by its founders, Idania Miranda and Cynthia Lau, whose collaboration forms the brand's heart. Together, they face the challenges of the fashion industry with determination and creativity, proving that success and adherence to ethical values are not mutually exclusive.
