Excite Medical, The DRX9000 Company, Invites Doctors to Attend their Spinal Decompression Marketing Workshop in Tampa
Join Excite Medical's Spinal Decompression Marketing Workshop in Tampa on June 21, 2024, to learn innovative strategies for attracting more patients.
We are excited to launch our Spinal Decompression Marketing Workshop, which represents our commitment to empowering businesses with the knowledge & tools they need to thrive in today's digital economy”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excite Medical, the DRX9000 spinal decompression machine company, will host a Spinal Decompression Marketing Workshop at their facility where they will welcome doctors from around the country to join them for the day-long event. Scheduled to take place on Friday, June 21, 2024, the Marketing Workshop promises to give doctors new insights into innovative spinal decompression marketing strategies.
— Saleem Musallam
This work-along event will allow doctors to take a deep dive into Facebook, Google, SEO, ChatGPT, social media, and much more, updating these sites live during the event. Participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into leveraging websites effectively for their practice, particularly in promoting the DRX9000 spinal decompression machine.
The workshop will also feature interactive Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, and hands-on exercises to facilitate peer-to-peer learning and collaboration. "We are excited to launch our Spinal Decompression Marketing Workshop, which represents our commitment to empowering businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in today's digital economy," said Saleem Musallam, Excite Medical’s Founder and CEO.
Registration for the Excite Medical Spinal Decompression Marketing Workshop is now open. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit https://marketingdecompression.com/
About Excite Medical:
Excite Medical is a leading innovator in healthcare solutions and spinal care, dedicated to quality treatments and innovation. Excite Medical is the company behind the DRX9000 Non-surgical Spinal Decompression Machine, capable of treating both the lumbar and cervical spine.
The DRX9000 treats chronic back pain associated with various conditions such as herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, facet syndrome, and more. The DRX9000 helps patients by gently and strategically stretching the spine, which in turn promotes the body’s natural healing process.
Morgan Jehlen
Excite Medical
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Spinal Decompression Marketing Workshop for Doctors: Harness Chat GPT to Enhance Your Marketing with Excite Medical & Saleem Musallam