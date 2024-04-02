Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,057 in the last 365 days.

1881 Golf and Ocean Club St. Lucia Planned - Features Resort, Residential And Caribbean’s First Reversible Golf Course

Aerial of Anticipated 1881 Golf and Ocean Club

Aerial of Anticipated 1881 Golf and Ocean Club

Waterfront View of 1881 Golf and Ocean Club

Waterfront View of 1881 Golf and Ocean Club

1881 Golf and Ocean Club Logo

1881 Golf and Ocean Club Logo

600-acre oceanfront property on Praslin Bay received approval for 1375 units, comprised of 3 resorts, residences and Caribbean’s first, reversible golf course.

“As soon as we set foot on the property, we knew that we had found something truly extraordinary, and that we could make a huge difference in the community”.”
— Ryan Miller, CEO, 1881 Holdings Inc.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1881 Holdings Inc, is under contract and scheduled to close this Summer on 600-acres of oceanfront property on Praslin Bay, St. Lucia.

The property, formerly known as La Paradise, which ceased development in 2007, has been re-envisioned as a luxury resort and residential golf and ocean club. The project has received DCA approval and was granted government concessions, for up to a total of 1375 units, comprised of 3 resorts / branded residences, 184 custom estate lots, townhomes, a marina village, and work force housing.

According to 1881’s CEO, Ryan Miller, “As soon as we set foot on the property, we knew that we had found something truly extraordinary, and that we could make a huge difference in the community”.

It is anticipated that the development and operation of 1881 will create thousands of indirect and hundreds of direct jobs for the local community.

Having a difference in design philosophy from the previous developer, 1881 has pledged to demolish existing water-front structures and to create naturalized buffers between built product and the ocean’s edge. “Where there was once planned to be three holes of golf along the northern cliffs, we have placed nine, and pushed vertical development out of the Queen’s / King’s Chain”, Miller said.

Working with Robert Trent Jones II golf architects, the Caribbean’s first, reversible 18-hole course, will be constructed during the project’s first phase. Hence the name 1881 Golf and Ocean Club TM, 18 out and 18 back.

For Additional Information Please Contact:

Ryan Miller
CEO, 1881 Holdings Inc.
Ryan@1881LandCompany.com

View Property

*****

Ryan Miller
1881 Holdings Inc.
Ryan@1881LandCompany.com

You just read:

1881 Golf and Ocean Club St. Lucia Planned - Features Resort, Residential And Caribbean’s First Reversible Golf Course

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more