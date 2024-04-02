1881 Golf and Ocean Club St. Lucia Planned - Features Resort, Residential And Caribbean’s First Reversible Golf Course

Aerial of Anticipated 1881 Golf and Ocean Club Waterfront View of 1881 Golf and Ocean Club 1881 Golf and Ocean Club Logo

600-acre oceanfront property on Praslin Bay received approval for 1375 units, comprised of 3 resorts, residences and Caribbean’s first, reversible golf course.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1881 Holdings Inc, is under contract and scheduled to close this Summer on 600-acres of oceanfront property on Praslin Bay, St. Lucia.

The property, formerly known as La Paradise, which ceased development in 2007, has been re-envisioned as a luxury resort and residential golf and ocean club. The project has received DCA approval and was granted government concessions, for up to a total of 1375 units, comprised of 3 resorts / branded residences, 184 custom estate lots, townhomes, a marina village, and work force housing.

According to 1881’s CEO, Ryan Miller, “As soon as we set foot on the property, we knew that we had found something truly extraordinary, and that we could make a huge difference in the community”.

It is anticipated that the development and operation of 1881 will create thousands of indirect and hundreds of direct jobs for the local community.

Having a difference in design philosophy from the previous developer, 1881 has pledged to demolish existing water-front structures and to create naturalized buffers between built product and the ocean’s edge. “Where there was once planned to be three holes of golf along the northern cliffs, we have placed nine, and pushed vertical development out of the Queen’s / King’s Chain”, Miller said.

Working with Robert Trent Jones II golf architects, the Caribbean’s first, reversible 18-hole course, will be constructed during the project’s first phase. Hence the name 1881 Golf and Ocean Club TM, 18 out and 18 back.

*****