TurnKey Tech Staffing Releases In-Depth Analysis of Colombia’s Tech Hiring Market

TurnKey Tech Staffing New Logo

Many American tech companies hire Colombian developers, benefiting from high-performing talent, while developers gain better economic and career opportunities. This integration is a win-win situation.” — Iryna Hutnyk, Director of Strategy at TurnKey Tech Staffing

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Tech Staffing, the #1 offshore tech staffing firm, has released an in-depth analysis of Colombia’s tech hiring market. This comprehensive research of the Colombian tech scene – called “Colombia: Tech Talent Overview” – explores the reasons behind the country becoming one of the most popular offshore destinations for hiring software developers. It serves as a guideline for every tech company that is considering if and how to tap into the Colombian tech talent pool.

With thousands of highly qualified bilingual software developers, influential tech hubs like Bogotá and Medellín, and strong governmental support for software development, the Colombian tech market is increasingly popular with U.S.-based startups and fast-growing tech companies.

The report gives a robust overview of the Colombian tech workforce and answers the following questions:

- How many developers are there in Colombia, and what is the state of the Colombian tech market?

- What are the demographics of an average Colombian developer, and what motivates them the most?

- What key skills does the Colombian tech workforce possess?

- What programming languages are most popular among Colombian developers?

- What are the main challenges of hiring Colombian developers, and how can you handle them?

- How should you approach cultural differences when adding Colombian developers to your U.S.-based development team?

The report is written by TurnKey Tech Staffing, the #1 offshore tech staffing firm. TurnKey's unique staffing model combines expert recruiting of the Top 3% of developers in Eastern Europe and Latin America with no-hassle Employer of Record services that handle all the legal, payroll, and administrative headaches of employing and paying offshore developers.

More specifically, TurnKey Tech Staffing is the only company in its category that delivers the four most important pillars of offshore hiring success:

- Developers that are custom-recruited for each client;

- A world-class talent retention program that reduces developer churn by more than 50%;

- Complete price transparency about all salaries and fees;

- Employer of Record services that eliminate all legal complexity and risk.