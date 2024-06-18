Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Cecil County

June 18, 2024

(Elkton, MD) – State police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cecil County that claimed the life of a 56-year-old man.

The deceased is identified as Christopher Cimorose, 56, of Elkton. Cimorose was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. last night, troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the unit block of Locust Point Road in reference to a shooting. The 9-1-1 call came from the suspect involved in the incident. The suspect and firearm were taken into police custody on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was struck by multiple gun shots. He was located on the ground outside of the residence in the driveway.

Investigators believe the two individuals were acquainted. There is no threat to the public.

Troopers from the North East and JFK Memorial Highway barracks, along with deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office responded. Personnel from the Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit also responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

