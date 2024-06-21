ArtTour International Unveils Prestigious 'Top 60 Masters Awards' Book Celebrating Global Artistic Excellence

Top 60 Masters Awards Book published by ArtTour International Magazine

Explore the best in contemporary art with "Top 60 Masters Awards," featuring global award-winning artists across all disciplines.

Art is a universal language that ignites creativity and transforms lives, connecting us beyond boundaries.” — Viviana Puello, CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtTour International is proud to announce the release of the official "Top 60 Masters Awards" book, a comprehensive collection celebrating the exceptional talents of artists from around the globe. Curated by Viviana Puello and featuring graphic direction by Alan Grimandi, this book is hailed as "the Oscars of the Visual Arts" and showcases the best in contemporary art across all disciplines, including painting, sculpture, photography, digital art, and installation.

The "Top 60 Masters Awards" book brings together the work of award-winning artists who have been recognized for their creativity, innovation, and contributions to the art world. Each artist featured in this collection represents the pinnacle of excellence in their respective fields, making this book a testament to the transformative power of art.

Viviana Puello, the curator of the collection, expressed her excitement about the release, stating, "This book celebrates the diverse and vibrant talent in the art world, inspiring audiences worldwide."

Alan Grimandi, responsible for the book's graphic direction, added, "Our goal was to create a visually stunning presentation that does justice to the remarkable artistry of the Top 60 Masters. We wanted to provide readers with an immersive experience that highlights the unique qualities of each artist's work."

The "Top 60 Masters Awards" book is now available on digital platforms, offering art enthusiasts, collectors, and professionals a valuable resource for discovering the leading figures in contemporary art. This release marks a significant milestone in ArtTour International's ongoing mission to promote and support the arts on a global scale.

ArtTour International is a leading multimedia platform dedicated to showcasing contemporary art and artists from around the world. With a global audience of over two million readers in 180 countries, ArtTour International offers various media outlets, including print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, a podcast, and the TV Channel Vivid Arts Network. Founded by Viviana Puello, ArtTour International is committed to promoting the transformative power of art and supporting the creative community.

For more information about the "Top 60 Masters Awards" book, please visit www.top60masters.com

Top 60 Masters Times Square Billboard