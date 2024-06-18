Global Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $3.45 Billion by 2028

Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud infrastructure automation software market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, projected to grow from $1.76 billion in 2023 to $2.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The historic growth can be attributed to factors such as cost efficiency, scalability, agility, complexity reduction, and enhanced security and compliance measures.

The Synergy Between Robot Installations And Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software

The rise in robot installations is set to drive the growth of the cloud infrastructure automation software market in the coming years. Industrial robot installations mark a significant stride in adopting robotic technology across industries, enhancing automation, operational efficiency, and innovation.

Technological advancements, economic factors, and operational benefits are key drivers behind this trend. Cloud infrastructure automation software

provides scalable solutions for provisioning, monitoring, and managing robot fleets across diverse locations. This enables businesses to achieve operational efficiency, agility, and cost savings while seamlessly integrating and coordinating robotic workflows. According to a September 2023 report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), global industrial robot installations reached 553,052 units, reflecting a 5% annual growth rate in 2022. This underscores the growing demand for automation and optimization in IT infrastructure, bolstering the cloud infrastructure automation software market.

Major Companies and Introduction of Dell's Telco Cloud Automation Suite

Key players in the cloud infrastructure automation software market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., NEC Corporation, Adobe Inc., VMware Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Workday Inc., Red Hat Inc., OpenText Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Progress Software Corporation, HashiCorp Inc., Canonical Ltd., Puppet Inc., Qualisystems Ltd., Nerdio, CFEngine AS, and SaltStack Inc.

Major companies are focusing on innovation to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, Dell Inc., a US-based technology company, launched the Telco Cloud Automation Suite in February 2024. This suite enhances cloud infrastructure automation with new software, Telecom Infrastructure Blocks capabilities, and strategic partnerships. It automates multi-vendor network cloud infrastructure orchestration and lifecycle management, supporting 5G core workloads and open RAN technologies. Dell's Telco Cloud Automation Suite addresses the telecom market's shift towards network codification, edge deployment, and adoption of open RAN and cloud technologies.

Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market Key Trends Shaping the Market

Major trends influencing the cloud infrastructure automation software market include Kubernetes orchestration, infrastructure as code (IaC), serverless computing, zero trust security, and multi-cloud management. These trends reflect the industry's focus on enhancing operational efficiency, security, and scalability in cloud environments.

Cloud Infrastructure Automation Software Market Segments

• Type: Code To Automation, Management And Optimization • Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises • Application: Developers, Architects, DevOps Teams

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the cloud infrastructure automation software market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and widespread adoption of cloud technologies. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing digital transformation initiatives and cloud adoption across various industries.

