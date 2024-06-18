Bernie Tobin Appointed as Sales Vice President - East at ATI
EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration (ATI), one of the largest disaster recovery and remediation service providers in the U.S., announced the appointment of Bernie Tobin as Sales Vice President - East. In this role, Bernie will oversee a team of Business Development Managers throughout the company’s East region, driving the organization’s continued growth and expansion efforts.
Bernie brings over three decades of senior management experience, with a robust background in strategic planning, business development, and sales & marketing execution across both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer clients. His expertise, gained through leadership roles at several leading national firms in the insurance industry, spans claims adjusting, construction services, and insurance carrier claims management.
Before joining ATI, Bernie served as Co-Founder and Managing Director to All-American Property Consultants (AAPC), an insurance market advisory firm. Prior to AAPC, he held the positions of EVP of Sales & Marketing for RYZE Claims Solutions; SVP of Sales & Account Management with Cunningham Lindsey; SVP of Business Development with PuroClean; sales and operational positions with SERVPRO; and Property Consultant with USF&G Insurance. In these roles, Bernie worked closely with C-Suite executives on strategic growth plans, managed and developed sales team members, and was responsible for producing revenue.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bernie to our leadership team," said Anthony Caronchi, President of the East Division, ATI. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts throughout the East region. We are confident that his strategic insight and leadership will significantly contribute to our growth and success as a national provider."
Bernie began his career in insurance as an independent adjuster, then later joined a team leading the creation of a national claim center. After 15 years in claims, he made the leap into the business development world of emergency services. Initially signing new clients to national account programs, then leading various teams in their sales efforts, he continued to refine his business development and client experience talents. Bernie’s extensive claims background, coupled with his vast professional experience in restoration, positions him as a pivotal asset to ATI.
Bernie has been married to his wife, Patty, for 38 years and together, they have two children and are proud grandparents to two grandchildren. When he’s not in the office, Bernie enjoys spending quality time with his family and hitting the golf course. Bernie and his family reside in Tampa, FL.
About ATI Restoration, LLC
ATI Restoration improves the lives of its customers by helping them recover from property damage. The company, which started out as a family-owned business in 1989, has grown to become one of the largest disaster recovery services providers in the U.S., with more than 70 locations from coast to coast. The company uses cutting-edge technology to serve both residential and commercial customers, primarily in the wake of water, fire, or other environmental damage, and differentiates itself through its end-to-end restoration offerings that span everything from initial disaster mitigation to final reconstruction.
