Official Visit by Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Political and Legal Affairs Commission (PLAC) Chen Wenqing, The People's Republic of China, 18 to 20 June 2024

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Political and Legal Affairs Commission (PLAC) Chen Wenqing will visit Singapore from 18 to 20 June 2024 to co-chair the 4th Singapore-China Social Governance Forum with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Organised by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, the Social Governance Forum is one of the key bilateral cooperation platforms between Singapore and China. It provides an opportunity for officials from both countries to exchange views and share experiences on issues related to social governance.

Senior Minister Teo and Secretary Chen will deliver keynote addresses at the opening ceremony of the Forum, which is themed “Governance for Social Harmony”. The Forum will also host panel discussions on matters pertaining to social governance and the promotion of social cohesion.

During his visit, Secretary Chen will call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, meet Senior Minister Teo, and be hosted to dinners by Senior Minister Teo and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli. Secretary Chen will also tour sites of historical significance in central Singapore, hosted by Senior Minister of State (Ministry of Trade & Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth) Low Yen Ling; and visit Our Tampines Hub, hosted by Minister Masagos, to learn about Singapore’s efforts to design communal spaces that enhance social cohesion.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 JUNE 2024