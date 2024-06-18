【Manifest strengths as a platform】“International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” brings together 36 Creative Cities to share experiences

MACAU, June 18 - 【MGTO】Celebrate the Sustainable Gastronomy Day with International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” (referred to as the “Forum”) was held with success. Cluster Coordinator of the Cities of Gastronomy and Focal Point of San Antonio of USA, Colleen Swain, confirmed the positive impact of the Forum. Delegates from 29 Creative Cities of Gastronomy around the world and seven Chinese member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in other fields, various catering industry leaders and participants shared their insights and experiences, offering significant enlightenment for the sustainable development of the tourism and catering industries. The event gathered the highest number of Creative Cities of Gastronomy in Macao over the years, and once again gave play to Macao’s strengths as an international exchange platform.

Cluster Coordinator of the Cities of Gastronomy confirms the Forum’s positive impact

The Forum convened yesterday (17 June). Over 250 guests attended the opening ceremony. Cluster Coordinator of the Cities of Gastronomy and Focal Point of San Antonio of USA, Colleen Swain, expressed that it was great for the Forum to bring together delegates from Creative Cities of Gastronomy and UCCN member cities in other fields from worldwide. Participants not only could hear experts’ insights on specific topics within the areas of their expertise, but also could share their cities’ experiences and development in the field of gastronomy. She confirmed the constructive impact of the Forum.

Keynote speeches on gastronomy and wellness under the theme “Holistic Gastronomy: Eat well, live well”

Under the theme of “Holistic Gastronomy: Eat well, live well”, the Forum featured two panel sessions as follows: Panel Discussion 1: "Exploring Holistic Gastronomy: A Journey into Macao's Culinary and Wellness Landscape" and Panel Discussion 2: “Holistic Gastronomy as a Catalyst: A Resilient Future for Businesses and Tourism”. The two keynote speakers, Chef and Founder of Leela, Manav Tuli, and Co-founder of Serensia Woods, Amber Li, shed light on the paralleled development of gastronomy and wellness from different angles.

In Panel Session 1, Manav Tuli expressed that the concept of holistic gastronomy and well-being dates back millennia in India. The idea is central to two pillars of traditional Indian culture – Ayurveda, the practice of traditional Indian medicine, and Hinduism. He added that the guiding principle in Ayurveda is that all who practices it should lead a long and healthy life. Ayurveda discusses in detail how to prevent diseases and recognizes that the stomach is the birthplace for all illnesses. Thus, by eating healthy, one can potentially protect oneself against illness.

In Panel Session 2, Amber Li shared some historical perspectives of food as medicine. The ancient Greek physician who was known as “Father of medicine”, Hippocrates, once said that “Let food be thy medicine.” Ancient Greeks used specific herbs for health in meals. On the other hand, traditional Chinese medicine categorizes foods by their energy qualities to balance a body’s “Qi”. She added that according to analysis, the global market of wellness tourism is projected to reach 1.3 trillion US dollars by 2025. For consumer trends, there is a growing demand for health-focused dietary choices. There are 1 in 4 persons seeking health benefits from food. She believes that the convergence of gastronomy and wellness is essential. Every destination has something unique to offer to wellness travelers. These experiences are closely related to the local culture, natural resources, food and so forth.

Panel sessions inspire thinking from different angles

MGTO invited a total of 12 guests to join the two panel sessions, including guests from the catering industry in Hong Kong and Macao as well as representatives of various integrated resort enterprises from Macao. They shared their insights and valuable experiences from their expertise and fields, offering significant enlightenment for the sustainable development of the tourism and catering industries as well as Macao’s concerted development between “tourism + gastronomy”.

Creative Cities Network members share successful experiences at Exchange Meeting

MGTO Director and Macao SAR (China) Focal Point to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, presided over the Exchange Meeting for UCCN Creative Cities Network Members. About 60 delegates of Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide and Chinese member cities of UCCN in other fields attended the meeting. 14 UCCN member cities shared their successful experiences in promoting their sustainable development as Creative Cities.

Dedication to fostering Macao’s development as Creative City of Gastronomy

Since the designation of Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a succession of initiatives for the development of Creative Cities of Gastronomy have been rolled out and garnered positive feedback. Among them, MGTO held the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” in 2016, 2018 and 2019 as a valuable platform for international exchange among Macao and other Creative Cities of Gastronomy, contributing to Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Celebrate Sustainable Gastronomy Day with the world

Organized by MGTO as a first-time event, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is held at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 14 to 23 June. Concurrently with the Sustainable Gastronomy Day as observed on 18 June, the event offers an opportunity for participants to celebrate the Sustainable Gastronomy Day with the world through a colorful encounter with international delicacies and unique culinary cultures from different Creative Cities of Gastronomy.

Largest international event of gastronomic culture reflects Macao’s capabilities and reinforces golden calling card

Featuring three major highlights namely the “International Gastronomy Promenade”, “City of Gastronomy Showcase” and “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao”, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is MGTO’s largest international event of gastronomic culture over the years. It once again mirrors Macao’s all-rounded capabilities to organize mega events, manifesting Macao’s strengths as an international exchange platform, reinforces the city’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure and polishes Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

For the latest information and fascinating program, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2024.