‘Golden Rule’ Bon Voyage Party on July 6

This is a press release from the event organizers:

“GOLDEN RULE” BON VOYAGE PARTY ON SATURDAY, JULY 6. Which Way the Wind (whichwaythewind.org), together with VFP/Golden Rule Project, Humboldt Sea Level Rise Institute, and 44 Feet are planning a Bon Voyage Party for the Golden Rule, the world’s first anti-nuclear peace boat, which will leave Humboldt Bay on July 14 to sail along the Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia coastline promoting peace and anti-nuclear action.

The party will be on the historic Madaket, leaving at 10:30 am, skippered by Leroy Zerlang, with Jennifer Kalt, Director of Humboldt Waterkeeper and faculty member at CPH, an expert on sea level rise and sites of vulnerability on the bay edge, Alec Brown, CPH graduate student, an expert on the stored nuclear fuel rods at Buhne Point, and Marnie Atkins, Wiyot Tribal Council Secretary.

The cultural and religious significance of Tuluwat and Wigi (Humboldt Bay) to the Wiyot people, the challenges presented by sea level rise to the infrastructure on the Humboldt Bay and to the communities on the bay edge, as well as the risks posed by the 37 metric tons of stored nuclear fuel stored by PG&E and the U.S. Department of Energy at Buhne Point, will be highlighted on the boat tour. While the Madaket is sailing, the Golden Rule will also be sailing on the bay.

At the conclusion of the bay tour attendees will adjourn to Jack’s restaurant on the bay edge for lunch and brief presentations by Helen Jaccard from Golden Rule, and Marnie Atkins, Jen Kalt, and Alec Brown with an opportunity for questions and comments from the attendees. Reservations are being accepted for the boat trip and lunch, $65.00, and to sail on the Golden Rule. For reservations go to whichwaythewind.org, or call Jack Irvine, 707-407-9667. If you are interested in being aboard the Golden Rule call Jack Irvine, 707-407-9667. All proceeds will be donated to the VFP/Golden Rule Project.

Please respond promptly as space on the Madaket is limited to 40 guests.