One Heart Virtuoso Concert at Sudhana Center Recital Hall June 21

This is a press release from the One Heart Institute:

The One Heart Institute will present an eclectic concert featuring six virtuoso musicians—Jeremy Cohen (violin), Barbara Bogatin (cello), Alex de Grassi (guitar), Wenbo Yin (saxophone), Paul Yarbrough (viola) and Maja Radovanlija (guitar)—at the Sudhana Center Recital Hall located at 225 South Hope Street in Ukiah at 7PM on Friday, June 21. Tickets are $30 and they are available at Mendocino Book Company, online at oneheartinstitute.org, or by calling 707.376.8731.