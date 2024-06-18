This is a press release from the One Heart Institute:
The One Heart Institute will present an eclectic concert featuring six virtuoso musicians—Jeremy Cohen (violin), Barbara Bogatin (cello), Alex de Grassi (guitar), Wenbo Yin (saxophone), Paul Yarbrough (viola) and Maja Radovanlija (guitar)—at the Sudhana Center Recital Hall located at 225 South Hope Street in Ukiah at 7PM on Friday, June 21. Tickets are $30 and they are available at Mendocino Book Company, online at oneheartinstitute.org, or by calling 707.376.8731.
You just read:
One Heart Virtuoso Concert at Sudhana Center Recital Hall June 21
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.