Gautam Solar to showcase TOPCon Glass to Glass Bifacial Solar Panels at Intersolar Europe 2024

Gautam Solar's N-type TOPCon Glass to Glass Bifacial Solar Panels are available in the power range 580 Wp - 590 Wp Gautam Solar, among leading Indian Solar Panel Manufacturers, is expanding its manufacturing capacity to 5 GW.

Gautam Solar, leading Indian Solar Panel manufacturer will unveil TOPCon Glass-to-Glass Bifacial Panels at Intersolar Europe 2024, with efficiency upto 22.84%.

Our latest Solar Panel is ideal for the European Market, where the weather gets really harsh for significant time periods, with many regions experiencing heavy snowfall in winters and high wind speeds” — Gautam Mohanka

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gautam Solar, a leader in Indian Solar Panel Manufacturing is going to showcase Next-gen N-type TOPCon Solar Panels at Intersolar Europe 2024 to be held in Munich, Germany from 19th to 21st June, 2024.

Gautam Solar’s latest line of Solar Panels is available in power range of 580 Wp – 590 Wp and feature 144 Half-Cut Cells with maximum efficiency up to 22.84%. Visitors at Messe München Centre can visit Booth No. A1.509 to experience the cutting-edge Solar Panels on display.

Using a combination of pioneering German Technology (N-type TOPCon technology was first developed by Fraunhofer ISE) and State-of-the-art Manufacturing at its factories in India, Gautam Solar’s high-efficiency Solar Panels are ideal for Developers and EPC Companies working on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Utility-scale Projects.

These Bifacial Panels with dimensions of 2278 mm × 1134 mm × 35 mm, produce extra power from the rear side, between 10% - 30% (depending upon installation and weather) when compared to Monofacial Panels. With PERC (Passivation Emitter Rear Contact) reaching limits of efficiency, the usage of TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) technology allows Gautam Solar’s Panels to cross efficiency of 22%.

Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar explains the advantages of Glass-to-Glass configuration over Glass-to-Backsheet configuration, “Using G2G structure allows us to provide 30 years performance warranty over the standard 25 years warranty for G2B panels. G2G structure with 2.0 mm glass on both sides provides much better mechanical load handling and abrasion resistance, prevents formation of micro-cracks and protects cells from degradation caused by moisture, salt mist and PID.”

He adds, “Our latest Solar Panel is ideal for the European Market, where the weather gets really harsh for significant time periods, with many regions experiencing heavy snowfall in winters and high wind speeds. Our panels which are certified as per European (EN/CE) and other Global Standards (UL and IEC), make for perfect fit for developers and EPC companies which are looking to move away from cheap Chinese Solar Panels, which are flooding the market.”

About Gautam Solar

Gautam Solar (www.gautamsolar.com) is a leading Indian Solar Module Manufacturer with 27+ years of solar industry experience. It has a total of 4 factories, 3 in the state of Uttarakhand and 1 in Haryana, both in India. With its corporate office in New Delhi, India, Gautam Solar is in process of expanding its solar module capacity to 2.5 GWp this calendar year and to 5 GWp in FY2025-26. Using the latest machines and technology, Gautam Solar's solar panels are manufactured using First-hand top line machines. It has multiple Patents & IPs registered in its name and is known for its technically superior and innovative solar modules.