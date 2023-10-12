Top Indian Solar Module Manufacturer Gautam Solar granted patent for innovation in solar module production process

Gautam Solar has been granted the patent design registration by The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India) for the innovation. Gautam Solar is among India's Top 10 Solar Module Manufacturers with 4 state-of-the-art factories in Haridwar, India. Gautam Solar is in the process of expanding to 2 GW Manufacturing Capacity by the end of 2024.

Gautam Solar, with a strong R&D base, has been granted patent design registration for "Tool for Bussing Process of Solar Panel" that reduces manual work by 50%.

Obtaining the patent design registration for the 'Tool for Bussing Process of Solar Panel' is a great development and positions us as an Innovative Non-Chinese Company in the solar industry.” — Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gautam Solar, one of India’s Top 10 Solar Module Manufacturers, earned a new IP (Intellectual Property) “Tool for Bussing Process of Solar Panel,” against the design submitted by the company’s CEO, Mr. Gautam Mohanka. The design registration was granted by The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India)affirming the tool's innovative and unique features.

Gautam Solar Modules comply to AD/CVD norms of US Industry and use Non – Chinese components for production of solar modules. It is a defining achievement for the Solar Module Manufacturing industry, which currently relies completely on Imported Chinese Machines for their production process. Gautam Solar has become the only Solar Manufacturer in India, that has indigenized the production technology that goes inside the making of Solar Modules.

The newly patented tool is poised to revolutionize the solar module manufacturing industry by enhancing panel production yield. Solar module manufacturers can now benefit from a host of advantages offered by this innovative tool. These advantages include a remarkable reduction of manual work by over 50%, doubling solar panel production capacity, and achieving these remarkable results at a fraction of the cost of an Automatic machine. Additionally, the tool minimizes warpage, breakage, and thermal stress in solar cells, effectively increasing the panel's lifespan.

One of the key benefits of the tool is its ability to minimize human errors and significantly improve accuracy in the solar panel production process. Operating seamlessly within a temperature range of 300°C to 450°C, it provides precise control for soldering in harmony with solar panel assembly requirements.In addition, this tool boasts a unique junction configuration that ensures even thermal energy distribution, reducing stress on solar cells. It features a thermocouple probe for precise temperature control.

On this remarkable feat, Mr. Gautam Mohanka said, "Obtaining the patent design registration for the 'Tool for Bussing Process of Solar Panel' is a great development for the entire industry and positions us as an Innovative Non-Chinese Company in the solar industry. It's a testament to our dedication to advanced manufacturing practices and quality processes. It exemplifies our mission to create sustainable and high-quality solutions for the global solar energy sector."

Gautam Solar will be showcasing its Solar Modules manufactured using this patented tool at Booth No. 113 during the upcoming RE+ Florida, to be held from 18th to 19th October, 2023 and Intersolar North America from 17th to 19th February, 2023.

About Gautam Solar

Gautam Solar has been ranked among India’s Top Solar Module Manufacturers twice consecutively (Source: “RE Update Q2 2023”, August 2023; “India Solar Annual Report Card CY2022”, March 2023). It has 25+ years of solar industry experience with 4 factories in Haridwar, India and its corporate office in New Delhi, India. The company is in process of expanding to 2 GW module manufacturing capacity. Using the latest machines and technology, Gautam Solar's solar panels are manufactured using First-hand top line machines. It has multiple Patents & IPs registered in its name and is known for its technically superior and innovative solar modules.