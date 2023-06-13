Gautam Solar Launches Turnkey Plant & Automation Machines for Solar Module Manufacturers Globally in Intersolar Munich

A joint venture between Gautam Solar Pvt. Ltd. and the prospective partnerhas been envisioned keeping in mind the requirements of companies & investors who don’t have the technical knowhow & deep understanding of Solar Industry. Solar Module Manufacturers can buy Automation Machines from Gautam Solar and this business model is best suited to Manual Solar Module Manufacturing Line owners looking to upgrade their manufacturing operations. Solar Module Manufacturers can buy Semi-Automatic or Automatic Turnkey Line from Gautam Solar and is best suited for companies setting up a new Solar Module Manufacturing Plant.

Existing Solar Module Manufacturers and Green Investors can buy automation machines, turnkey lines or enter into joint venture with Gautam Solar Pvt. Ltd.

MUNICH, GERMANY, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gautam Solar is excited to announce strategic partnership opportunities suitable for solar companies aiming to increase their module manufacturing capacities as well as Green Investors looking to venture into the field of Solar Module Manufacturing. This is especially relevant for countries with high import duties on solar modules like Turkey.

Gautam Solar offers three different business models, suitable for companies and investors of various size, financial capital and location of operations.

The first model is suitable for manual solar manufacturing owners looking to upgrade their manufacturing operations.

They can buy automation machines from Gautam Solar like solar specific conveyor machines, Gautam Auto Bussing ToolTM Apparatus (Patent Pending), Gautam Auto EVA PunchingTM Machines (Patent Pending), Non-Destructive Cutting Machines and Auto Framing Machines.

The myriad benefits of these machines include reduced labor costs, lower supervision costs, reduced errors and inconsistencies, better product quality and higher manufacturing yield.

The second of the three models involves buying Turnkey Lines from Gautam Solar and is desirable for companies expanding their capacities or putting up new solar manufacturing plants. They can choose to buy the Semi-Automatic Turnkey Line from Gautam Solar, which includes Laminator, Stringer, Solar Simulator and Tables for Manual Tabbing & Bussing or they can put up a Fully Automatic Turnkey Line which includes Laminator, Stringer, Electroluminescence (EL) Testing Machine (Inwards and Outwards), Solar Simulator, Curing Machine and Automation Machines (Solar specific conveyor machines, Gautam Auto Bussing ToolTM Apparatus, Gautam Auto EVA PunchingTM Machines, Non-Destructive Cutting Machines and Auto Framing Machines).

The last of the three models involves creation of a joint venture between Gautam Solar Pvt. Ltd. and the prospective partner. This model has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of companies & investors who don’t have the technical knowhow & deep understanding of Solar Industry.

In regards to the value proposition offered by Gautam Solar in this model, it will provide the turnkey solar module manufacturing setup, the complete technical roadmap (including land requirement, infrastructure required, utilities, type and number of people required and products to be launched in the market), training of manpower, service & maintenance support, new product technology upgrades, procurement of raw materials at competitive costs globally and software/IT systems & manufacturing processes.

As for the joint venture partner, they shall be responsible for the financial investments, day to day operations, sales & marketing of solar modules, manpower hiring and handling, obtaining land & Infrastructure, utilities etc. as per Technical roadmap of Gautam Solar, local market understanding and insights and complying with all rules & regulations, government liaising etc.

"Through these strategic partnership opportunities in solar module manufacturing, we are empowering local investors and companies to become key players in the clean energy revolution," said Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar. "This initiative aligns with our commitment to combating climate change and fostering sustainable economic growth."

Interested entities are encouraged to visit www.gautamsolar.com/machines/ for more information and to schedule a business meeting. The company will also be networking with interested parties regarding the machines and joint venture at Booth No. B0.135 Intersolar Europe 2023 from 14th to 16th June at Munich, Germany.

About Gautam Solar

Gautam Solar is ranked among India’s Top 10 Solar Manufacturers (source: “India Solar Annual Report Card CY2022”, March 2023). It has 25+ years of solar industry experience with 4 factories in Haridwar, India and its corporate office in New Delhi, India. It has multiple Patents & IPs registered in its name and is known for its technically superior and innovative solar products and processes for solar manufacturing.