eBay Teams Up with Armed Forces Charity in Write-Off Rebuild Challenge
Freedom of Information (FOI) request made by eBay UK in January 2024 to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), data recorded from 2019 - 2023. Data applies to all cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) classified as Category N write-offs.
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eBay is working with The Forces’ motorsport charity, Mission Motorsport, to rebuild a category N classified (CAT N) Subaru BRZ using only eBay parts and accessories
eBay has teamed up with The Forces motorsport charity, Mission Motorsport, to put a category N (CAT N) classified 2016 Subaru BRZ back on the road. The crash-damaged car is being rebuilt exclusively using items purchased with eBay’s Assured Fit, Certified Recycled Parts and My Garage services, to showcase the breadth and affordability of the online marketplace.
Mission Motorsport provides those affected by military operations with career opportunities in the automotive industry through participation in sport and all the work required to make the BRZ roadworthy is being carried out by former services personnel.
Once complete, Mission Motorsport will go on to convert the Subaru BRZ into a MSUK spec race car, ready for it to compete in this year’s Race of Remembrance at Anglesey, in November. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the commemorative fund-raiser and nearly the entire team running the car at this year’s event – from drivers to pit crew – will be wheelchair users or have life changing lower limb injuries.
Mark White, Operations Manager at Mission Motorsport, said: “We knew from its eBay listing that our Subaru had sustained front and rear damage, but it wasn’t until we got our hands on the BRZ that we could completely understand the scale of our challenge facing our former services personnel. We’ve sourced replacement light clusters, body panels, suspension components and even a seat using eBay Assured Fit, perfectly showcasing the breadth and scale of choice available to motorists through the online marketplace.”
A CAT N classification is applied when insurers calculate the cost of repair to be greater than the total value of the vehicle, despite the fact that it would still be considered safe and roadworthy once any fixes are completed.
Research conducted by eBay has revealed that more than 80% of UK motorists do not understand the significance of CAT N classification.
Once informed, a quarter (26%) of motorists would consider buying one but drivers would need to be convinced by significant savings – with 28% saying they would only buy a CAT N vehicle if the market value was reduced by more than 30%.
Vehicles categorised as CAT N are typically sold at a reduced cost, even after they have been repaired, and almost half of the 2,000 motorists (42%) said they would feel safe buying a CAT N car or van.
Laura Richards, Category Lead at eBay car parts and accessories, said: “Consumers are seemingly unaware of insurance write-off categories and what they really mean. With some fixes to get them back on the road being relatively straight forward, the parts motorists might need are easy to find through eBay using the My Garage function. Meanwhile our Certified Recycled programme provides quality assured reclaimed parts at even more affordable prices.”
The breadth and scale of parts available on eBay doesn’t stop at Certified Recycled. Motorists can buy direct from OEMs using eBay, via the Ford, Toyota, Lexus, BMW, MINI, Jaguar Classic and Land Rover Classic stores. These official stores help motorists buy with confidence when purchasing parts and accessories for both modern and classic cars.
