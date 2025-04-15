OMRON and Cognizant partner to revolutionize manufacturing with unique one-stop IT-OT integration

Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, and Junta Tsujinaga, CEO of OMRON Corporation

STUTTGART, GERMANY, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Balancing economic and social value for the future of manufacturing through advanced technologies.• Promoting sustainable manufacturing by enhancing workforce efficiency, boosting productivity, and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.• Empowering people through data-driven decision making with manufacturing intelligence, AI & automation and digitalizationOMRON Corporation (HQ: Shimogyo-Ku, Kyoto. President and CEO: Junta Tsujinaga) and Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) have signed a strategic partnership to integrate Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) in the manufacturing industry. The collaboration includes Cognizant being chosen as the engineering partner for OMRON’s Industrial Automation Business (IAB) products.OMRON, known for its advanced automation technology, and Cognizant, with expertise in IT-OT convergence, will offer a unique, one-stop solution for digital transformation. The partnership combines OMRON's OT products, such as sensors, controllers, servo motors, safety equipment and robots, with Cognizant's IT capabilities, including cloud, AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies.Through this collaboration, the companies provide a distinctive capability to achieve flexible and agile operational excellence. This includes consultancy, on-site implementation, operation, and maintenance. Target sectors for the joint capability include Automotive, Semiconductor, Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, LifeSciences and Consumer Goods industries.Combining the capabilities of both companies, OMRON and Cognizant strive to establish a unique business model that addresses on-site and management issues through continuous IT-OT analysis and improvements. This IT-OT integration will leverage both companies' strengths to promote sustainable manufacturing, enhancing productivity, improving workforce efficiency and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.OMRON's broad product lineup (more than 200,000 SKUs) gathers high-quality field data for Cognizant's Asset Performance Excellence (APEx) platform and its Industry 4.0/5.0 maturity assessment tool OnePlant™. This data, combined with management information, helps analyze IT-side issues and prioritize improvements from a management perspective. Results can be fed back via OMRON's control application and the i-BELT data utilization service, working with customers to address on-site challenges linked to management issues in a comprehensive manner.“OMRON offers one of the largest ranges of industrial automation equipment and Cognizant has immense expertise in establishing a robust and secure technology foundation leveraging data and AI for faster, predictive, and proactive decision-making,” said Junta Tsujinaga, CEO of OMRON Corporation. “Together, we are committed to bridging the gap between OT and IT to drive the development of state-of-the-art futuristic factories, which will not only solve pressing issues faced by manufacturing sites—such as significantly enhancing productivity, reducing operational losses, and accelerating management decisions—but will also ensure sustainability in operations.”“Clients are looking for a Strategic Partner with deep industry and domain expertise, end to end capabilities and the ability to manage complex technologies at various layers of digital factory,” said Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. “We are excited to partner with OMRON in taking integrated value propositions and capabilities to transform manufacturing for our clients globally. OMRON's expertise in OT data and systems, combined with Cognizant's digital manufacturing and IT/OT integration capabilities, will enable manufacturers to make quicker, more reliable decisions using real-time data.”“Together, we are committed to advancing manufacturing by leveraging emerging technologies and integrating IT and OT systems to realize a state of manufacturing in the future that is connected, intelligent, autonomous, sustainable, and resilient”, he added.About OMRON CorporationOMRON Corporation is a leading automation company with its core competencies in Sensing & Control + Think technology. OMRON is engaged in a wide range of businesses including industrial automation, healthcare, social systems, device & module solutions.Established in 1933, OMRON has about 28,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in more than 130 countries, contributing to the creation of a better society. For more information, please visit http://industrial.omron.eu About CognizantCognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life. See how at http://www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.For media inquiries, please contact:OMRON: Global Corporate Communications and Engagement - Ankur Bhat, ankur.bhat@omron.com ; +81-75-344-7175Cognizant: GlobalPR@cognizant.com

