Asanti and Northamber Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Scalable, Sustainable Data Centre Solutions Across UK

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asanti Data Centres Ltd, a leading UK data centre provider, and Northamber PLC, the UK's longest established IT distributor, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable channel partners to access scalable, sustainable and regional edge data centre infrastructure solutions throughout the UK.This partnership combines Asanti’s high-performance data centres with Northamber’s extensive UK channel reach, enabling resellers to deliver scalable, future-ready IT infrastructure. Together, they offer flexible, tailored solutions built for both hybrid cloud and traditional deployments, utilising colocation data centre to provide the agility to meet the fast-changing demands of modern IT environments.“We are thrilled to partner with Asanti, whose innovative, regional edge approach to data centre infrastructure sets them apart. Asanti’s highly scalable, energy-efficient solutions enable resellers to meet the evolving demands of modern IT environments with ease. Their commitment to flexibility and sustainability aligns perfectly with Northamber’s mission to deliver cutting-edge, future-proof technologies to our partners,” said Grant Reddin, Director of Cyber & Solutions, Northamber. “This partnership ensures our customers can easily access bespoke, high-performance data centre solutions around the UK that drive efficiency and growth. We look forward to working with Asanti to bring these unique advantages to our reseller community.”This agreement provides Northamber partners with seamless access to a full range of edge and regional colocation services, from business-live production environments to disaster recovery capabilities. With Asanti’s network of data centres strategically located across the UK, partners can deliver reliable, compliant infrastructure with geographic diversity and enterprise-grade resilience.“This partnership with Northamber represents an exciting next step in Asanti’s mission to deliver flexible, high-efficiency data centre infrastructure to businesses of all sizes,” commented Stewart Laing, CEO of Asanti Data Centres Limited. “Northamber’s trusted channel presence and long-standing relationships across the UK will help expand the reach of our innovative data centre solutions. Together, we can empower partners to meet the increasing demand for sustainable, scalable IT infrastructure with speed and confidence.”About Asanti Data Centres LimitedAsanti is a colocation data centre provider established by a management team experienced in designing, deploying, and managing data centres.Asanti operates six data centres across the UK, strategically selecting locations for optimal network coverage and power availability and enabling accessible disaster recovery options. These paired locations serve as excellent business-live and disaster recovery options for critical IT infrastructure. Each facility is supported by a 99.998% uptime SLA and powered by 100% certified green energy.With a strong commitment to innovation, Asanti ensures its secure data centres are optimised for performance, making them well-suited to host solutions for all market sectors. These facilities accommodate traditional IT infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions to meet diverse business needs.Flexibility is a core aspect of Asanti’s approach. It offers fixed-fee and pay-as-you-go (PAYG) commercial models for power and connectivity. This enables organisations to explore opportunities to reduce OPEX and achieve more predictable costs.Asanti Data Centres Limited is focused on delivering quality regional/edge data centre solutions for today's and tomorrow's businesses.About NorthamberNorthamber PLC is the longest established trade-only IT distributor in the UK, providing complete technology solutions across computing, networking, security, AV and IT services. With over 40 years of experience, Northamber is known for its value-added service-led distribution model, combining deep product knowledge, customer-centric support, and strong vendor relationships to help partners grow.Northamber’s commitment to innovation, education, and partner enablement ensures that resellers are equipped with the tools and technologies needed to meet the demands of an evolving IT landscape. With a focus on future-proof, efficient solutions, Northamber continues to be a trusted partner for the UK IT channel.For further information, please contact:

