Muslim Women of AMMWEC Join VP Kamala Harris to Condemn Conflict-Related Sexual Violence
Ammwec executives with Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President Biden and White House Gender Policy Council
Ammwec executives with the incredibly brave young Israeli woman captured and raped by Hamas terrorists on October 7th
According to the Quran, "men are the protectors of women and so they cannot touch noncombatant women and children," said Anila AliWASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) proudly joined Vice President Kamala Harris at a White House event on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence to mark the annual International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. The Biden Administration underscored its commitment to advocating for the rights and dignity of women around the world. This event featured remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris and included many survivors and experts on gender and violence against women from around the world.
Vice President Harris highlighted the urgent issue of sexual violence in conflict zones, calling for stronger global measures to prevent such atrocities. AMMWEC, representing a diverse group of American Muslim women leaders, stood with her in this condemnation, stressing the need for international cooperation and robust support for survivors. VP Harris announced the launch of a new initiative, "Dignity in Documentation," aimed at improving the documentation and reporting of conflict-related sexual violence. “Condemnation and accountability are essential. Perpetrators must face consequences for their actions,” she added.
“My heart breaks for the trauma and pain inflicted in each of these conflicts,” she said. “Globally, our system of accountability remains inadequate,” Harris said. “It is the responsibility of all of us—governments, international organizations, civil society, and individual citizens—to actively confront combat-related sexual violence and work to rid our world of this heinous crime.”
In an earlier meeting with Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Gender Policy Council and other women's organizations, AMMWEC’s president, Anila Ali, had shared their solidarity with Jewish and Israeli sisters who had been inflicted with atrocious violence by Hamas terrorists. As the first Muslim American women’s civil rights organization, AMMWEC had visited the kibbutzim and witnessed firsthand the crimes committed by Hamas terrorists against women. At the event, a screening of Sheryl Sandberg’s, former Facebook executive widely known for her work in advancing gender equality and women's empowerment through her book "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead" has produced the documentary "Screams Before Silence" which left the audience of women leaders speechless. Amit, a young girl who was raped by Hamas terrorists, bravely shared her story and emphasized that she holds no hate in her heart. Instead, she sees her experience as a calling to advocate for the release of hostages and to speak out against the use of rape as a weapon of war.
AMMWEC women leaders met with Ambassador Lipstadt from the State Department, who serves as the Envoy on Antisemitism. They also engaged with influential Jewish leaders such as Sheryl Sandberg, Sheila Katz, and Elizabeth Cullen.
“Islam does not allow anyone to touch noncombatant women, and these Israeli women were raped with calls of Allah Hu Akbar. This was a desecration of our faith and God’s holy name by Hamas terrorists,” stated Anila Ali, president of AMMWEC. “We are committed to standing against such atrocities and advocating for justice for all women.”
Zeba Zebunnesa, an AMMWEC executive, echoed the organization’s commitment to ending violence against women, emphasizing that they will not rest until action is taken to stop such atrocities. “Silence over October 7 sexual violence betrays all women. I’ve not seen any public condemnation from Western women groups who pride themselves on their feminist credentials. We saw no protests or condemnation on social media about the horrific acts that these Israeli women suffered for being Jewish women. Where are the #MeToo supporters? Are these Jewish women not human?” said Zeba Zebunnesa.
“As American Muslim women, we have a unique role to play in advocating for peace and justice,” said Soraya Deen, AMMWEC executive and CEO of Muslim Women Speakers. “Our faith and values guide us to speak the truth and so we are committed to continuing this fight and to amplifying the voices of survivors until all the hostages are released.”
Vice President Kamala Harris was resolute in her condemnation of violence against women and the use of rape as a weapon of war by Hamas terrorists. Her leadership and support were instrumental in bringing together women from diverse backgrounds to stand united against such heinous acts. AMMWEC remains dedicated to advocating for justice and equality for all women, regardless of their religious or cultural background. The organization calls for immediate action to address and prevent further violence against women and vows to continue standing with Jewish and Israeli sisters in their fight for justice and dignity.
About AMMWEC:
info@ammwec.org
The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is dedicated to promoting the rights, dignity, and empowerment of women. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, AMMWEC seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.
Staff Writer
Ammwec
+1 202-600-5186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube