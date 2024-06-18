Muslim Women of AMMWEC Join VP Kamala Harris to Condemn Conflict-Related Sexual Violence

Ammwec with Ambassador Lipstadt Ammwec executives with Jennifer Klein, Assistant to the President Biden and White House Gender Policy Council Ammwec executives with the incredibly brave young Israeli woman captured and raped by Hamas terrorists on October 7th Vp Kamala Harris addressing the group of American women leaders at the White House

According to the Quran, "men are the protectors of women and so they cannot touch noncombatant women and children," said Anila Ali