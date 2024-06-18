Ramp Closure on Interstate 70, Eastbound, in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Page Content

The Interstate 70, eastbound, Exit 2A off ramp, in Wheeling, will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., beginning Tuesday, June 18, 2024, through Thursday, June 20, 2024, for paving and sidewalk replacement. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Motorists are advised to follow the detour signs.



Alternate Route: Use Interstate 70, eastbound, Exit 2B (Oglebay) to Washington Avenue Bridge to Interstate 70 westbound then to Exit 2A.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​