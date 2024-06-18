Submit Release
Lane Closures on WV 2 (Main Street), Wheeling, to Begin Monday, June 17, 2024

A portion of WV 2, Main Street, in Wheeling, will have the right lane closed between 10th Street and 16th Street, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, June 17, 2024, through Friday, June 21, 2024, for paving. Beginning on Monday, June 24, 2024, through Friday, June 28, 2024, the left lane will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for paving. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays. Parking will not be permitted in the work zone.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

