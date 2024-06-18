County Route 29, Big Sandy Creek, On Monday, June 17, 2024, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Page Content

There will be a single lane closure on Interstate 79, northbound and southbound, across the Big Sandy Bridges over County Route 29, Big Sandy Creek, at milepost 29.41, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Monday, June 17, 2024, and Tuesday, June 18, 2024, for a

bridge inspection.



Flagging personnel will be present on County Route 29, Big Sandy Creek, to maintain a two-way traffic flow. Motorists are to experience minor delays. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​​