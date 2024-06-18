TALENT AGENT DAVID BRUNNER RETIRES
After 30 plus years as a well-known Television/Radio/Sports Agent, David Brunner, who ran DB & Associates Media Talent Agency is retiring.
I'm very fortunate that my TV Network, DBTV, which I started during the Pandemic to keep my clients relevant, has gone worldwide and I need the time & energy to concentrate on that 100%”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After representing and managing hundreds of Television News/Radio Talent & Athletes for over 30+ years; David Brunner (DB) is retiring.
— David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV
Brunner, who ran his Media Talent Agency DB & Associates for 31 years, is retiring from being an agent July 1, but is not taking it easy. "I'm very fortunate that my Television Network DBTV, which I started during the Pandemic to keep my clients relevant, has gone worldwide and I need the time and energy to concentrate on that 100%."
DB, who started the Talent Agency in September of 1993 in Neffs, PA, decided he was going to start an Agency that was different from the others. "After working in TV and Radio for 15 years, I was tired of the stories my colleagues were telling me about how their Agents took weeks to return their calls and tied them up with long contracts. I thought I would have an Agency that offered one-year contracts and promised that clients would get their calls returned within a day. Everyone in the business said it couldn't be done. But there was a need for that kind of representation because I had 30 clients within a month." Brunner started just handling TV talent but within a year was also representing Radio personalities and Athletes. "I was always a huge sports fan so it was a dream and a huge honor to start representing Athletes as well. After 9/11, it was harder to travel so I gave up representing athletes and just handled TV and radio talent."
Over his 31 years as a Talent Agent, Brunner represented and managed over 2100 professionals. "Looking back, it was hard to believe that I was actively, aggressively representing over 150 clients at one time. I always felt it was a privilege to work for someone and owed that person for having faith and trust in me."
DB represented talent in large, medium and small markets. He also would represent journalists who were looking for their first jobs in Media. "It's a wonderful feeling to help get someone their first job in the business and continue to work with them as they grow and move to bigger and better places. Most people want to hear stories about the big name Network Talent I represented, but I was always most proud of working and talking about the clients who worked with me from many, many years and moved up in the ranks!"
"31 years is a long time for someone to stay in this business, but I loved every minute. The lifelong friendships I made and the places my family and I were able to go made this a wonderful journey. I'm very, very lucky to make this my career and I'm grateful everyday for the talented people I got to know personally."
Brunner, a 3-time Cancer Survivor has been approached to write a book about his career, the people he worked with and his three battles with Stage 4 Cancer, but his immediate future is tending to his 24-Hour TV Network which airs on Roku, Amazon Fire, Smart TV's and streaming live on the Network's website (www.DBTV.TV). "I've put together a presentation of funny stories of my friends. I also have some inspirational stories about my three fights with Stage 4 cancer and I hope to be invited to speak at clubs, churches and schools so I can tell everyone that you can still lead a fun, productive, wonderful life even after Cancer with the right attitude and surrounding yourself with loving friends and family."
"I really want to thank my clients who believed in me and trusted me with their careers. I trust I helped their careers in some way. I lived through their accomplishments vicariously and will always be grateful for their friendships and faith in me. Now, it's time to take DBTV to the next level before I buy a pipe and rocking chair."
