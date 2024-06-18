Surgeon General Calls for Warning Labels on Social Media. The OurPact App Takes Cyber Safety for Teens Even Farther.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy continues to lead nationwide awareness on the tremendous tremendous health risks social media poses for teens.
Warning labels will be great for awareness, but OurPact actually gives parents an actual way to reduce screen time & social media to protect kids online now.
I feel the most important thing parents can do to keep their kids safe online is to install the OurPact app on their devices.”SAN DIEGO, CA, U.S., June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dangers and awareness of excessive smartphone and social media usage among children reached another alarming peak this week as the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, said in a NY Times article that he will urge Congress to require a warning that social media use can harm teenagers’ mental health. The warning labels would be just like those presently used on cigarettes and alcohol, and while they are one of most effective tools available to him to warn people nationwide of the dangers, the OurPact app developed by Eturi Corp. is an actual established service that has been helping families for over a decade to limit screen time, block harmful apps and websites and keep their kids safe online.
While no warning label legislation has been introduced in either chamber of Congress as of now, the OurPact app is continually working on protecting kids from the dangers of the new digital world they are inhabiting at an alarming rate. OurPact not only gives parents the ability to schedule how much time their kids can spend online, but what types of content and apps they can use during their online sessions. It’s the ultimate parental control app that empowers parents to take action now to keep immediately keep their kids safe and instilling them with healthy digital habits.
Like the creators of OurPact, the Surgeon General recognizes the growing health risk associated with social media platforms. “Why is it that we have failed to respond to the harms of social media when they are no less urgent or widespread than those posed by unsafe cars, planes or food?” Dr. Murthy wrote. “These harms are not a failure of willpower and parenting; they are the consequence of unleashing powerful technology without adequate safety measures, transparency or accountability.”
The real source of the problems is too much screentime. The first iPhone was created in 2007, and there is now over 15 years’ worth of data for doctors and psychologists to study the negative effects smartphone usage is having on kids. The evidence clearly shows that excessive screen time is unquestionably causing health issues for teenagers. There are numerous studies that have linked excessive screen time to a wide array of physical and mental health issues in children including depression, anxiety, obesity, and behavioral issues.•
It's important to remember that U.S. doctors, pediatricians and health organizations worldwide recommend no more than two hours per day of screentime for teens, except for homework.• Unfortunately, teens actually are on their phones between seven to nine hours a day. That’s over four times the recommended allowance, and it’s not slowing down any time soon. That’s why the OurPact app is such a game changer for parents. It gives them the control they need to properly parent their kids online to the standards they agree to as a family.
“The safety and well-being of children is our top priority,” says Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi Corp., the developer of OurPact. “Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional health, we feel that our comprehensive features can empower parents to protect their children from the dangers associated with excessive smartphone use.”
These effects of social media can be devastating and even life threatening for kids which is why Cyber Safety Cop Clayton Cranford, a national authority on social media and child safety is championing the app for fellow parents. “As a husband and father of two boys myself, I have spent years professionally safeguarding young minds and promoting online safety,” says Cranford. “That’s why I feel the most important thing parents can do to keep their kids safe online is to install the OurPact app on their devices.”
OurPact is not only tamperproof, but it also has an exclusive screen capture feature that provides parents direct insight into their children’s online activity. It’s a vital tool that also helps alert parents to dangerous online behaviors, threats, and activities such as cyberbullying and sextortion.
Eturi Corp. is the nation’s leading developer of mobile device management programs and technology. The company’s flagship cross-platform parental control app, OurPact, was created to empower parents nationwide with the tools that put them in control of how their kids engage with the online universe. It’s the ultimate tool that gives parents the peace-of-mind they want in today’s fast-paced, technology driven world. For more information on the OurPact app, visit OurPact.com.
