OurPact Joins Forces with SafetyNet® to Champion Digital Safety and Empower Families
OurPact and SafetyNet® align to empower families with education and tools to establish healthy digital habits and keep kids safe online.
Our partnership with OurPact represents a leap forward in our mission, combining our educational outreach with their technological solutions to empower families like never before.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OurPact, a leading parental control and screen time management app, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices®, a pioneering public safety program spearheaded by the San Diego Police Foundation in collaboration with the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SD-ICAC). This groundbreaking partnership is set to bolster OurPact’s mission to facilitate family harmony in the digital age by empowering parents and children to navigate the online world safely and thoughtfully.
In an era where children are increasingly exposed to the virtual world's myriad dangers through smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronic devices, the question of how to safeguard our youth has never been more critical.
SafetyNet® addresses this pressing concern head-on with its preventative and proactive approach to internet safety and awareness education, targeting children of all ages, educators, parents and guardians, and community leaders.
"SafetyNet® is committed to fostering a safer digital environment for children everywhere. Our partnership with OurPact represents a leap forward in our mission, combining our educational outreach with their technological solutions to empower families like never before," said Wendy Waddell, SafetyNet® Program Manager. "Together, we are not just addressing the symptoms of online safety issues but are working at the core to educate and equip families with the tools they need to thrive in a digital age."
OurPact’s cutting-edge technology, combined with the SafetyNet® educational program, will offer an unparalleled suite of tools and knowledge to protect against cyberbullies, hackers, and online predators. The SafetyNet® mission to make San Diego—and, by extension, communities everywhere—safer through involvement and education resonates deeply with OurPact’s vision. The program’s ability to empower students to identify and avoid online threats through in-person or virtual internet safety assemblies complements OurPact’s series of parental controls, making this partnership a perfect fit.
Studies have consistently shown that with the right information and tools, children can significantly safeguard themselves from online threats. OurPact and SafetyNet® are committed to providing these essential resources, ensuring that parents and teachers also benefit from the invaluable insights gained at these events.
“There is no substitute for safety, especially when it comes to our children and the digital environment they inhabit,” said Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi Corp., founder of OurPact. “By partnering with SafetyNet®, we are doubling down on our commitment to empower families with the tools and knowledge they need to foster safe and thoughtful technology use. Together, we are paving the way for a safer, more informed digital future for our youth.”
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a safer digital world for children and families.
OurPact and SafetyNet® invite educators, parents and guardians, and community leaders to join them in this crucial mission, ensuring our youth are equipped to navigate the complexities of the internet with confidence and security.
Eturi Corp. stands at the forefront of mobile device management solutions and technology. The company’s premier cross-platform application, OurPact, is designed to equip parents across the world with the means to manage their children's online interactions. It serves as the ultimate solution, granting parents the peace of mind they seek in our modern, tech-centric society. Explore more about OurPact at OurPact.com.
For more information about OurPact and SafetyNet®, please visit https://ourpact.com/ and https://www.smartcyberchoices.org/.
About SafetyNet®
SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices® is a public safety program within the San Diego Police Foundation conducted in collaboration with the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Its mission is to enhance internet safety and awareness among children of all ages, educators, parents, guardians, and community leaders through education and involvement.
