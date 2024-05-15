OurPact Announces Partnership with Cyber Safety Cop Clayton Cranford, a National Expert on Social Media and Child Safety
The leading parental control app will reach parents via live classes and media appearances with the top expert on child safety, social media, and online threats
I’ve spent years professionally safeguarding young minds and promoting online safety. That’s why the OurPact app is so important. It’s the ultimate resource for parents to keep their kids safe online.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the dangers and awareness of excessive smartphone and social media usage among children are at an all-time high, OurPact is proud to announce its partnership with the Cyber Safety Cop, Clayton Cranford. This partnership is designed to raise awareness of parents nationwide about the best practices for keeping their kids safe online. This collaboration is focused on addressing the pressing issue of online child safety through live school presentations, national media appearances and robust cobranded marketing campaigns.
— Clayton Cranford, Cyber Safety Cop
The first efforts have included discussion of the OurPact app to parents in live in-person presentations at schools across the country. Clayton Cranford is a leading expert in the field of child safety and social media and brings over 20 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. In his tenure as a policeman in Southern California, Clayton served in vital roles such as School Resource Officer, Junior Investigator, and Behavioral Threat Assessor.
His school presentations give concerned parents his unique first-hand perspective on the dangers that kids face online today. And over the years, he’s discovered that one of the critical steps parents can do to protect their kids online is to install the OurPact app on their children’s devices.
Smartphone usage today has ignited an unparalleled global health crisis for children and teenagers. Medical studies have linked excessive screen time to a variety of physical and mental health issues in children including depression, anxiety, obesity, and behavioral problems. It’s also been linked to sleeping disorders which adversely affect both physical health and academic performance. Furthermore, it impairs their development of social skills which effects their ability to form healthy relationships with friends and family.
These effects can be devastating and even life threatening for kids which is why Clayton Cranford is championing the app for fellow parents. “As a husband and father of two boys myself, I have spent years professionally safeguarding young minds and promoting online safety,” says Cranford. “That’s why I feel the OurPact app is so important. It’s the ultimate resource for parents who want to keep their kids safe online.”
OurPact is not only tamperproof, but it also has an exclusive screen capture feature that provides parents direct insight into their children’s online activity. It’s a vital tool that also helps alert parents to dangerous online behaviors, threats, and activities such as cyberbullying and sextortion.
“The safety and well-being of children is our top priority,” says Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi Corp., the developer of OurPact. “Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional health, we feel that our comprehensive features can empower parents to protect their children from the dangers associated with excessive smartphone use.”
Eturi Corp. is the nation’s leading developer of mobile device management programs and technology. The company’s flagship cross-platform parental control app, OurPact, was created to empower parents nationwide with the tools that put them in control of how their kids engage with the online universe. It’s the ultimate tool that gives parents the peace-of-mind they want in today’s fast-paced, technology driven world. For more information on the OurPact app, visit OurPact.com.
