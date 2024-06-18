Forbes Names Edward Mendlowitz One of America’s Top 200 CPAs

CPA Trendlines: Actionable Intelligence for the Tax, Accounting & Finance Community

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPA Trendlines, a trusted platform for accounting professionals, proudly announces that Edward Mendlowitz, CPA, ABV, PFS, one of its primary contributing authors, has been honored by the prestigious publication Forbes as one of America’s Top 200 CPAs. This recognition underscores Mendlowitz’s exceptional contributions to the accounting industry and his unwavering commitment to excellence.

This is the first year Forbes has created this list, of which it stated, “Created exclusively by Forbes editorial staff, it is a compilation of the finest CPAs active in public practice, culled from a collection of candidates sourced through independent nominations and accolades from every society and association of CPAs. Nominees were rated on a range of weighted criteria, including expertise, innovation, thought leadership, experience, and service to the community and to their profession…Ultimately, Forbes’ list of America’s Top 200 CPAs is a story—a story of the hundreds of thousands of CPAs who serve the wealth creators, entrepreneurs and taxpayers of America. Whether you’re struggling with the demands of your business or find yourself needing to account for your audacious success, these are the ones you need.”

With over 40 years of public accounting experience, Mendlowitz is a beacon of expertise and innovation. As a partner emeritus at WithumSmith+Brown PC, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional accounting practices. Accounting Today consistently recognizes Mendlowitz as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. His thought leadership has shaped the profession and inspired countless practitioners. As a licensed certified public accountant in New Jersey and New York, Mendlowitz holds prestigious designations from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). His expertise spans business valuation (ABV), financial forensics (CFF), and personal financial specialist (PFS). He is a proud member of the AICPA, the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJSCPA), and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA).

Mendlowitz’s impact extends beyond the balance sheets. He is admitted to practice before the United States Tax Court and has testified as an expert witness in federal and state courts, particularly in matters related to business valuations. His insights have been sought twice by the House Ways and Means Committee, where he addressed critical issues such as tax reform and fairness.

He is the contributing editor to the Practitioners Publishing Company’s 706/709 Deskbook, the AICPA’s Management of an Accounting Practice Handbook, Corporate Controller’s Handbook, and Wiley’s Handbook on Budgeting and is on the editorial board of Bottom Line/Personal newsletter and the Journal of Accountancy Member Panel on Business Valuation. Appearing regularly on television news programs, Mendlowitz has also been quoted in numerous major newspapers and periodicals in the United States. Mendlowitz frequently speaks to many professional and business groups, including the AICPA, NJSCPA, NYSSCPA, American Management Association, the National Committee for Monetary Reform, the University of Medicine and Dentistry in N.J., and many more. For 11 years, he taught courses on financial analysis, corporate financial policy and theory, monetary and fiscal policy, and managerial accounting in the MBA program at Fairleigh Dickinson University.