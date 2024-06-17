Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,785 in the last 365 days.

TRACER

Welcome to the public disclosure website for campaign finance in Colorado. The Secretary of State's Office developed this TRACER (Transparency in Contribution and Expenditure Reporting) Campaign Finance system in response to the growing number of committees required to report contributions and expenditures, to increase the efficiency of data entry, provide more accurate data, enhance reporting capabilities and improve user navigation of the system.

This website contains detailed financial records and related information that candidates and committees are required by law to disclose. You can search the system in several ways and review the results online, print them or extract them for further analysis.

Close

You just read:

TRACER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more